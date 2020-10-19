School districts across Yakima County have seen a decline — in some cases, a plunge — in K-12 enrollment this school year compared to last, with one seeing its student body drop by more than 10%.
Just one district is the exception, with the Toppenish School District’s 242-student gain buffering the countywide decline.
Still, there are 1,050 fewer students enrolled in public K-12 classes countywide this school year than last, according to data submitted by districts to the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.
The decline is largely attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to local school officials. Some parents are waiting to enroll their kids in kindergarten. Others are shifting toward homeschooling or online learning. Some have dropped out, or simply moved away.
The numbers are important because enrollment determines how much funding districts receive from the state to pay for basic education. Every student who leaves means the loss of about $9,000.
The recent data
At the start of the month, OSPI released enrollment data for each district as of Sept. 30 of this year, compared to Aug. 19, 2019. It shows that initial enrollment for the school year is low compared to last year — by a lot. There are more than 30,000 fewer students in public K-12 classrooms in Washington state than last year. About a third of the drop is among kindergartners, suggesting some parents are choosing to postpone enrolling their kids in school until next year.
The trend holds in Yakima County. A third of districts saw enrollment drops among kindergartners account for 50% or more of their total declines. In the East Valley School District, for example, the district had 53 fewer students this year than last, 39 of whom were in kindergarten. Two local districts appear to have made small gains in kindergarten enrollment, although in Mabton,
that’s due to a new, non-
traditional kindergarten program.
The initial enrollment counts are important. For the first few months of the school year, districts receive funding from the state based on the enrollment figures districts budgeted for and provided to the state, according to T.J. Kelly, the chief financial officer for OSPI.
But each month, they also submit their real-time enrollment numbers, beginning with September. Come January, enrollment is averaged out each month over the previous months of the school year, and funding is then based on those updated figures. Based on the statewide budget, funding per full-time student is expected to be $9,362, said Kelly.
Big hits
In the Yakima School District, the county’s largest, the OSPI data shows 390 fewer students are enrolled this year than at the start of last year. The decline is larger than the district anticipated — a decline of about 2.5% rather than an expected 2%, said Becky Nissen, the district’s interim executive director of finance. She said it’s too early to say what that means in terms of budget. But she said the district should be OK due to a healthy fund balance.
The district started the school year with a fund balance of $26 million, according to its preliminary budget for the year. Applying the per-student funding estimate from the state to the September enrollment, the district could see a $3.65 million loss in funding, year-on-year, if figures hold.
The district has also saved or gained funds in some areas, like reducing K-3 class sizes to gain state incentives, or leaving vacancies unfilled when possible, according to district officials.
The district’s declines were in kindergarten enrollment and among students moving into first through eighth grade. Students moving into grades nine through 12 gained classmates this year. This is likely because the district is “closed” for grades K-8, meaning aside from the children of employees, students outside district boundaries can’t enroll to attend those grades in the Yakima School District, said Amanda Jewell, district executive director of student life. The high school grades are open and could take on new out-of-district students.
Still, enrollment in all grades continued throughout the school year, said Jewell. So the district could regain students.
While some officially withdrew from the district, other students were not counted in enrollment numbers because they had not shown up for virtual learning or had missed too many consecutive days to be counted, said Shelby Lockhart-Robins, now the district’s COVID Student Outreach Director. In this case, the district is still working to re-engage the students. She said this could mean things like robocalls or home visits to connect with families and provide support.
“There are a lot of different things (families) are struggling with — work schedules, day care, moving, evictions. There’s no one thing that everybody is struggling with,” said Lockhart-Robins. “It’s really about keeping kids engaged with learning.”
In West Valley, host of the third-largest student population in the county, there were 312 fewer students enrolled this year than last. But unlike Yakima, that marks a decline of about 6% of the student body.
Almost every grade in the district saw a decline in students from one grade to the next. The biggest loss, 107, came in sophomores moving to their junior year. Kindergarten enrollment in West Valley was also far lower this year than last, with 89 fewer students enrolled.
West Valley budgeted for a 2% reduction in enrollment, despite previous conversations about possibly budgeting for a 10% dip, said Angela Von Essen, assistant superintendent of business and finance. From enrollment estimates alone, she said the district anticipates a $3.1 million revenue loss year-on-year, which will come out of its fund balance.
On top of that, the district is in the process of hiring roughly 40 staff — some of whom are former employees furloughed during the coronavirus pandemic or terminated due to budget cuts — to ensure a safe return to in-person learning, she said. These positions range from new custodians to nurses’ assistants or individuals charged with enforcing health guidelines like masks and social distancing. The added cost of those positions is unknown, she said.
“To me, the cost of the safety and welfare of our staff and students has no bearing on the dollar amount at this point,” she said. “That is a priority.”
Balancing out
In the smallest district in Yakima County, Union Gap, a decline in kindergarten enrollment amounted to a third of the district’s overall loss. That’s significant for the small K-8 district, which serves about 560 students. A 65-student decline across all grades from last year to this means the district lost about 10.5% of its student body.
“That’s 10% of revenue lost, which is huge,” said Union Gap Superintendent Lisa Gredvig.
The district hasn’t had to make any tough calls on budget and program cuts so far, she said, since things like the district’s after-school program and athletics are off the table so far amid the pandemic, helping pare expenses. But Gredvig said there are also added expenses to think of — like personal protective gear and sanitation costs when in-person learning resumes, or technology for remote learning — and an upcoming legislative session that could lead to unforeseen changes.
Similarly in the Mt. Adams School District, a decline of 79 students has meant a loss of 9.1% of the student body. In the rural district’s case, losses appear to be most significant among students moving into eighth, ninth and 10th grade.
“It is significant, because students are not in school learning,” Mt. Adams Superintendent Curt Guaglianone said of the enrollment decline. “That is very sad.”
He said he hopes to see some students return to school when students in pre-K through sixth grade return to in-person learning later this month, adding that the district had planned for a significant dip, so the budget is only slightly off.
Unpredictable enrollment
As seen in Mt. Adams, many districts were bracing for a decline in enrollment after statewide mandated closures of all schools in March and amid the uncertainty of the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.
But enrollment is unpredictable even in normal times, said Sunnyside Superintendent Kevin McKay.
“I’ve been a superintendent for 17 or 18 years, and enrollment does things that nobody can predict from year to year,” he said. “Then throw a pandemic in, and nobody could really anticipate what that could bring.”
But some districts have fared well. Sunnyside, the second-largest district in the county with roughly 6,500 students, lost just 37 students from last year. That’s about what the district anticipated, putting it in a good spot, said McKay.
The district was possibly on track because it made a districtwide effort to get “RSVPs” for the school year, he said, referring to an effort over the spring and summer to connect with families about school enrollment. But he said that effort might not even be the reason for the minimal change in enrollment, and enrollment could still shift over the course of the school year.
“There’s no security,” he said. “It’s a good starting point. … But we monitor (enrollment) every month.”
Enrollment in the Mabton School District, the second smallest in the county after Union Gap, also held steady this year, with only seven fewer students enrolled this year than last.
“This is indeed a sigh of relief, financially. However we are proceeding cautiously given the unique circumstances of COVID-19,” said Superintendent Joey Castilleja. “I don’t know that we did anything different from any of our neighbors as far as retention efforts go, but I do believe that our emphasis on keeping our community informed throughout the COVID closure has helped. We are a close-knit community and our staff has done a great job of staying in touch.”
Toppenish administrators are also letting out a sigh of relief, with the district managing to grow its student population by nearly 6% year-over-year. Superintendent John Cerna said this could be due to programs that keep the district competitive, like an online program popular for credit retrieval, or its engineering track.
Now districts have to keep students engaged — to support them in learning and prevent further student loss.
“I feel really bad,” McKay said of the enrollment decline across the county and state. “That’s just another thing that my peers and friends are dealing with in school districts that are facing budgeting enrollment issues, on top of having to educate (during a pandemic).”