The Selah school board has approved a measure to refinance some of its bonds in a move it predicts will save taxpayers millions of dollars.
During its Thursday meeting, the board authorized the sale of bonds that voters approved in 2012 to help with renovations at Selah High School and construction at Selah Middle School. The interest rate for the refinanced bonds is expected to be lower than initially anticipated when the bond first passed, according to a district news release.
Associate Superintendent for District Operations Chris Scacco explained that when a bond is sold and refinanced at a lower rate for the remaining debt, that reduces the payments the district must make. The district will then collect less money from taxpayers than it initially planned.
“Any time that we can save money for the taxpayers is a good thing,” she said.
Scacco said the district has been keeping an eye on interest rates for these types of bonds for a while and the recent rate has approached a historic low.
The bond sale will happen in February and be finalized in early March, Scacco said. The final interest rate will not be known until then. During the Thursday meeting, Scacco said that the total savings for Selah taxpayers could be around $5.2 million.
— Yakima Herald-Republic
