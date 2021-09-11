Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences students will hold a supply drive for Afghan refugees starting Monday and are asking the community for donations.
Donations of infant care items like diapers, wipes, breast feeding pads, breastfeeding pillows and formula are needed, according to a university press release.
The event is being put on in partnership with the Henry Beauchamp Community Center. Participating students come from various university clubs, the release said.
The collected donations will be distributed through World Relief Seattle, a nonprofit focused on welcoming refugees, according to its website.
Items can be dropped off at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center at 1211 S. Seventh St.
The supply drive will run from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays through September, PNWU communications officer Dean O’Driscoll said in an email. Community members can call 509-575-6114 to schedule a drop-off.
