After serving for two decades as assistant superintendent, Peter Finch stepped into the role of superintendent of West Valley School District at the start of the school year.
“It’s just been really humbling, all the support from the staff and the community,” Finch said.
He assumed the role of interim superintendent in May after former superintendent Michael Brophy was placed on administrative leave and an investigation was launched into possible policy violations. Brophy and the school board reached a separation agreement in July.
A public search was not undertaken for candidates to fill the superintendent position, though it was considered, school board president Mark A. Strong said.
“We did a thorough discussion on that and ultimately decided that in the end, we don’t think we would do better with a public search than what we have right in front of us,” Strong said.
The son of two teachers, Finch grew up in the Yakima Valley and attended Wapato High School. He then attended Harvard University as an undergraduate before earning his master’s degree in education at Central Washington University and his doctorate at Washington State University.
His career in education began as a middle and high school teacher, before moving up to work as principal at a school near Everett, he said. Finch started at West Valley in 2001.
He said the district’s focus on continual improvement is part of what has made him stay so long.
“I’ve been here 20 years, and I want to continue the good work that we’ve been doing, and always looking to improve,” Finch said.
Finch said that his goals as a superintendent align with the district’s Strategic Action Plan for 2021-2022. These include promoting family- friendly learning in preschools and student empowerment in the upper grade levels.
He emphasized the importance of student choice.
“When it comes to the academics, we want students to take ownership for their learning,” Finch said.
Equity and inclusion are also top priorities for himself and the school board, Finch said. He said that a strong relationship between the district and the community is a central part of that. That way schools can identify and address students’ needs.
For the district’s first week of school, students attended classes for half the day and schools hosted “family engagement days” in the afternoons.
Finch also expressed excitement over the district’s new Innovation Center, which serves students in grades seven through nine. The curriculum is self-paced, and students advance in units after they demonstrate an understanding of the subject matter.
“So, no student will be labeled a failure on that campus,” Finch said. “There will be no F’s.”
He said the district wants to expand the program to accommodate students in grades seven through 12 next school year.
Finch’s superintendent contract with the school district is for two years, through June 2023. His salary for the 2021-2022 school year is $240,000, which is comparable to what Brophy would have received, $245,831. Finch will receive a salary increase in his second year.
Upon his appointment as superintendent, Finch, and his wife, Charity, donated $1,000 to the West Valley High School Associated Student Body and $1,000 to the mid-level campus ASB.
Mid-level campus ASB coordinator Tiffany Williams said in an email that she had never experienced anything like that in her 22-year career in the district.
School board president Strong said that Finch’s long history with the district can also help it through a transitional phase. Last school year, multiple administrative positions opened up, including communications director and assistant superintendent for business and finance operations.
Finch said that all those roles except for communications director had been filled by the start of the school year. Public searches were undertaken for those roles.