A new principal will take the helm of A.C. Davis High School in Yakima next month as Principal Ryan McDaniel becomes the new principal of East Valley High School after 16 years in Yakima School District.
“Over the last 14 years, Davis High School has been instrumental in my growth as a father, husband and educator,” McDaniel was quoted as saying in a Yakima School District announcement. “I will always be in debt to this great school and those I have been fortunate enough to work with.”
He’ll be succeeded at Davis by Assistant Principal Heather Hastie-Ulery
McDaniel came to Yakima in 2005 from California, taking a teaching role at Eisenhower High School, according to the district. After two years, he rose to assistant principal of Davis, and was promoted to principal in 2012.
At East Valley, McDaniel will replace current principal Kayla Crowe on July 1. District officials could not be reached for further comment.
Hastie-Ulery was named as McDaniel’s successor Tuesday. She will also begin her new position July 1, becoming the 12th principal and the second female principal in Davis’ 113-year history, according to the district.
Hastie-Ulery has been an educator for 24 years, having started her career teaching English and music education in Lake Washington School District for six years followed by another year of teaching in Quincy, she said Tuesday. A role as an instructional coordinator at Educational Service District 105 — a local agency that supports regional school districts — then brought her to Yakima, where she worked for four years.
Hastie-Ulery has since served as an assistant superintendent in Mattawa and in Kansas; as a state and federal programs coordinator in Yakima School District; and finally as an assistant principal at Davis. She has overseen the migrant, science and mathematics programs at Davis since taking on her current role at the high school in 2013. She has also served on district committees including the Equity Coalition and the Multi-Tiered Systems of Support Leadership Team.
Hastie-Ulery completed her superintendent credential in 2009 at Washington State University, and will continue her studies this summer, pursuing a doctoral program at the University of Washington with a focus on equity and social justice.
She loves working at Davis because of the inclusive community environment, she said. In particular, Hastie-Ulery said, she’s passionate about engaging the families of English language learners and migrant students in the district.
“There is something for every kid and every person to belong to,” she said.