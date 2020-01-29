The Selah School District is seeking community feedback on whether to change start times to help adolescents get more sleep and perform better in class.
The proposal comes amid mounting evidence that students in middle school and high school have better physical and mental health, as well as increased academic performance, if school starts at 8:30 a.m. or later, according to the district.
If the proposed changes are approved, school start times for sixth through 12th graders would be pushed back about an hour to 8:45 a.m.
The start time for kindergartners would also be pushed back slightly from 8:35 to 9 a.m. At the same time, elementary students in first through fifth grade would start school roughly 45 minutes earlier in the morning next year, just before 8 a.m.
School would get out later for older students as a result.
The district has gathered feedback from more than 500 community members so far, and will continue seeking public comment online through Feb. 14. The district plans to review all the feedback and make a decision by spring break in late March, Superintendent Shane Backlund said.
“We want to make sure we’re being mindful of what research is telling us about teens and their brain development and what a little extra sleep can do for them while also considering the needs of our kids and our families,” he said. “This is just a proposal right now. We’re definitely interested in input, and we’re taking that input seriously.”
Sleep and school outcomes
At the start of puberty, sleep-wake cycles begin to shift up to two hours later, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Teens begin struggling to fall asleep before 11 p.m. and wake up later due to biological changes, the academy found. Teenagers should get about nine hours of sleep each night.
In middle and high schools where class begins before 8:30 a.m., teens’ biological sleep rhythms don’t usually line up with the school bell, the AAP found.
“Studies show that adolescents who don’t get enough sleep often suffer physical and mental health problems, an increased risk of automobile accidents and a decline in academic performance,” a 2014 report by the AAP said.
In 2015, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that just 27% of high school students across 30 surveyed states were getting enough sleep. Just 42% of middle school students across nine surveyed states were found to meet sleep recommendations.
In an effort to curb high rates of sleep deprivation among teens, the AAP was among a series of health organizations that recommended middle and high schools postpone the start of school to 8:30 a.m. or later.
Nationwide, there appears to be a trend of schools pushing start times back, and some schools in Washington state have followed suit, according to Katy Payne, communications director for the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.
“OSPI supports students getting more sleep, as the research says it has positive impacts on their learning, though we have not issued any formal opinion on the matter,” she said.
Seattle Public Schools was among the districts that made the change, delaying the start of secondary school by nearly an hour, starting with the 2016-17 school year.
As a result, students were found to have a median increase in sleep duration of 34 minutes a night, according to research on the Seattle change published in 2018 in the American Association for the Advancement of Science’s Science Advances magazine. The changes in sleep were “associated with a 4.5% increase in the median grades of the students and an improvement in attendance,” the research found.
Past feedback
Selah School District first began looking into changing school hours in 2014 in light of the growing research.
During that time, feedback from about 700 community members was “an almost perfect split between agreement and disagreement,” according to the district. Teachers, parents and students provided input.
But with building reconfiguration changes underway within the district, the proposal was tabled by the school board.
The idea reemerged earlier this school year with the new Robert Lince Kindergarten building opening in August 2020, which will separate kindergartners from first and second graders, Backlund said. The change requires the district to adjust bus routes, which are staggered to accommodate the needs of its 3,600 students.
The superintendent said the new proposal takes past feedback into account. The start time for elementary students was not as early as it had been during the 2014 conversation, for example.
If the changes are approved, first through fifth graders would be transported to school, followed by kindergartners and students in grades 6-12.
Backlund said while this configuration would be new to Selah, it is not uncommon for kindergartners to ride with older students to school. The district would place kindergartners at the front of the bus and is considering having paraprofessionals as supervisors on the bus, if the proposal moves forward.
Here’s what else the district wants community members to know:
- Limited studies appear to show that elementary students are more alert and do not tire as easily in the afternoon with earlier start times, according to the district. Tardiness, absenteeism and behavioral issues were among the potential negative impacts.
- Earlier start times might allow more parents to take their elementary kids to bus stops before work, while school buildings would open as early as 7:20 a.m. to allow early drop-off.
- The district is hoping to find community partners for child care and before or after school programs. Backlund said within the next couple of weeks, the district would reach out to potential partners for proposals. The district intends to ensure access to all families, he said. “We don’t want it to be a burden of cost.”
- Student athletes might miss some school in the afternoon, since school under the new proposal would end at 3:15 p.m. for middle and high school students, compared to just after 2 p.m. now. But the district’s athletic director said the benefit of students getting an appropriate amount of sleep after long athletic contests would outweigh the potential impact.
The superintendent said the district would update the frequently asked question responses next week to respond to more community questions and concerns.
Already, he said the district has received significant feedback. Backlund said he was waiting for the comment period to close before reviewing feedback, although some district officials have begun parsing it.
Construction update
In April 2018, voters approved a $45 million bond to replace what district officials said was an outdated and overcrowded campus at John Campbell Primary School, which has 850 students in kindergarten through second grade. The bond allowed for the development of a 275-occupancy kindergarten at the Robert Lince early learning campus and a separate 600-occupancy building at John Campbell for first and second graders.
Backlund said the kindergarten building is on track to be completed in July and occupied in August. Design and development for the first and second grade campus, expected to be ready for students in January 2022, were recently approved by the school board. The district is working on formal construction documents and bidding for the project is expected to begin in the spring. Construction at John Campbell will start in June.