Several school districts in Yakima County are looking for members to serve on “for” and “against” committees regarding the levies that will be on the ballot in the 2022 special election.
Committee members write the statements that appear in the Voter’s Guide that argue “for” or “against” the ballot measure, according to a news release from the Yakima County Auditor’s Office.
The Mt. Adams, West Valley and Zillah school districts are seeking members to be on their “for” committees and write arguments in favor of the levies, according to the release.
The Grandview, Highland, Mt. Adams, Union Gap, Wapato, West Valley and Zillah school districts are seeking people to serve on the “against” committee, the release said.
Most of these districts will have replacement educational programs and operations levies, which help fund school programs.
Highland School District voters will consider a capital levy for safety, security, infrastructure and technology improvements. This includes projects such as upgrading technology, improving alarm systems and updating HVAC systems, according to the district website.
In addition to a levy, the Union Gap School District also proposed a bond measure to help cover construction of an auxiliary gym and other renovations, according to the district website.
Each committee must have no more than three members. All committee members must be registered to vote in Yakima County.
People interested in serving on levy committees should email the Yakima County Elections Division at iVote@co.yakima.wa.us by Friday afternoon, according to the release.
Election day is Feb. 8.
