Flags across Yakima School District are at half-staff this week as the school and broader community mourn the loss of an admired leader.
Benjamin Soria and his family moved to Yakima in 2000, where he took the helm of Yakima School District as superintendent. During a nine-year tenure, the Mexico native passionately worked to improve outcomes for impoverished and marginalized students. He helped reduce the dropout rate in the district and improved standardized scores; engaged rooms full of hundreds of Latino parents in Spanish, inviting them to partner with the district in elevating students; and developed the Word of the Month to ingrain character-building in education.
His leadership was “magical,” as some recalled. He was loyal. Uncompromising. Tenacious. Soria garnered countless awards and recognition for his leadership at the state and national level, yet was known as a humble man.
He was also a dedicated and loving husband and father. To his wife of 33 years, Kathy Soria, he was known as “my beautiful man.” To his seven children and his grandchildren, he was known as “the best dad and the best papa,” said Lindsey Buehler, the youngest of his children.
Even after retiring from the Yakima School District, Soria remained heavily involved in shaping the Yakima community to be more inclusive and equitable.
“He loved this Valley and he always would say, ‘This Valley chose me. I have a mission,’ ” Buehler said. The mission was to invest in the community’s youth.
On Monday, Soria passed away after a nearly 20-year battle with sarcoma cancer. He died peacefully in his Yakima home, surrounded by family and holding hands with his wife. He would have been 80 next week.
Soria’s early life
Soria was born the youngest of four to Sotero and Josefa Soria on Dec. 18, 1940, in Nogales, Veracruz, Mexico. When he was 8, Soria was severely injured in a fall, postponing the family’s planned immigration into the U.S. It was thought that he would never walk again, but Soria worked to rehabilitate his leg, Buehler said.
“He powered through. He did what he always did: He proved everybody wrong and walked,” she said. “That’s when his determination in life really started to show.”
At age 9, his family’s plans came to fruition, and they settled in Kansas where he was raised. His parents encouraged him to learn English so he would have the same educational opportunities as other children there, and he came to believe that investing in children was the same as investing in the future.
With this belief, Soria pursued a career in education and child advocacy — dedicated especially to those from low-income and Spanish-speaking families.
In his young adult life, Soria married and had five children. He eventually divorced.
He met Kathy Soria in Albuquerque, N.M., in 1985. He was serving as an associate superintendent. She worked in the district office doing hiring. The two fell in love and started a family, in which Soria took her two children as his own, including Buehler. During their marriage, they moved a handful of times as his career led them, finally landing in Yakima. On Wednesday, he and Kathy would have celebrated their 33rd anniversary.
“They were truly the love of each other’s lives,” Buehler said.
Soria lived his life with gentleness and kindness, she said. He loved working on his house and yard in Yakima. He saw his house projects as his therapy, a break from his passionate efforts in education and community building.
He instilled in his children — Lindsey, Anna, Ben, Carlos, Marcos, Armando and Steve — that if they found their life passion, they would never work a day in their lives. He found his passion in education.
Soria’s career
By the time he arrived in Yakima, Soria had an impressive resume, recalled former Yakima school board president Barbara Greenberg, who helped hire him as superintendent in 2000.
He had both a bachelor’s and master’s in education, and had worked as a classroom teacher, a community relations specialist, a director of bilingual education in a district, a principal and an administrator, she said. He had spent 10 years in the business field and another 20-plus in education in California, New Mexico and Washington school districts. He was a respected deputy superintendent in the Tacoma School District west of the Cascades when he took the role in Yakima.
At the time he was hired, the student population in Yakima School District was dramatically shifting as the local Latino population became bigger, in large part due to agricultural migration from Mexico and other Latin American countries, Greenberg said.
Soria had a magical way of connecting with and engaging these students and families, making them feel like a welcome and important part of the school system and the kids’ success, Greenberg said. That was in part because he shared his own journey as a Mexican native who navigated the U.S. system to help them understand success was within reach.
That was his mission, Buehler added.
“He just wanted every kid — from poverty, it didn’t matter — to have an education and have somebody who resembled them to look up to,” she said. “He wanted to give the minorities someone that they could look up to and say, ‘I can be that one day.’”
Soria guided leaders throughout the district in creating the same welcoming and engaging atmosphere, Greenberg said.
During the same era, there was both state and national pressure for students to meet standardized test thresholds. He took an innovative approach, adjusting curriculum to meet students’ various needs, rather than using a one-size-fits all approach. He pursued funding for staff training to improve education locally. He instilled a sense of urgency in helping kids find success.
Lee Maras, who Soria hired as principal of Davis High School and has since retired, said he was one of the best leaders he has ever known and a close friend. Soria worked alongside principals and teachers to accomplish goals that would benefit children, he said.
“He was very courageous. It wasn’t so important that it was a popular decision so long as it was the right decision for kids,” Maras said, adding he improved community engagement.
Soria was devoted to reading, language and mentorship programs for students, and was proud when programs provided low-income students with more opportunities.
Several people who worked with him said he was the best educator they had witnessed in their careers. His work in the district moved the needle.
During his time as superintendent, the portion of students meeting fourth grade reading standards improved from less than 40% to over 65%, according to his obituary. Dropout rates also dropped dramatically, to from 21% to about 6%, it said.
He was involved in establishing an early learning initiative with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and advocated for students in Olympia. He also won several accolades over his career, from state Superintendent of the Year, making him a finalist for the national title, to an award from the Consulate of Mexico for opening opportunities for future generations of Mexicans.
After retirement
When Soria stepped down from the school district, he didn’t step down from community involvement. In 2009 he ran for City Council, losing by a small margin. In the following years, he served on what is now Virginia Mason Memorial’s Board of Trustees, where he was “a stupendous representative of the Latinx community,” advocating for equality in access to medical care in the valley, said former Memorial CEO Rick Linneweh.
In his retirement, Soria also began work for Farmworkers Northwest Community Action Center, kept close tabs on what was going on in education, and voiced his opinion on local matters through frequent letters in the Yakima Herald-Republic.
On Tuesday, Yakima School District Superintendent Trevor Greene, who taught under Soria’s leadership, recognized his legacy in an email to staff.
“I do not take lightly that I now work in the office of someone who did so much for the Yakima Community,” Greene wrote.
A rosary and mass for Soria will be limited to family only due to COVID-19 restrictions, but a drive-by procession for friends of Soria will be held in front of Holy Family Catholic Church at 5315 Tieton Drive in Yakima at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.