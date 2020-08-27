It’s not too late to register children for kindergarten in the Yakima Valley.
Area school districts are joining forces to remind parents to register kindergarten students, even if school is already underway. Registration and enrollment information is available on area district websites or by calling school offices, according to a joint news release.
Registering children as soon as possible helps districts and teachers plan and build relationships with students and families. It also gives families access to school meals.
Unlike the emergency school closure last spring, meal programs this school year will only be available to students enrolled in the district they are attending this fall, the release said. Many school districts are issuing student ID cards for meal pickup.
Check school district websites for additional information.
Some meal distribution updates from area districts:
Grandview: All meals will be delivered by bus and begin on Friday, Aug. 28. Routes will be posted on the school reopening website and the main district website. Students will need to show an ID card.
Selah: Meal distribution will begin Wednesday, Sept. 9, and the plan is to deliver on bus routes from 7-8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The Selah School District will have daily pickup sites at the new Robert Lince Kindergarten campus and Selah High School from 10:30 a.m.-noon; with nighttime pickup at Selah Middle School from 5-6:30 p.m. Student ID required.
West Valley: Weekly meal packs will be provided starting Tuesday, Sept. 1, every Tuesday in September and October. Distribution will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ahtanum, Cottonwood, Mountainview, Wide Hollow and the freshman campus. Evening distribution is planned from 5-7 p.m. at the junior high school. Check the district website for ID card and other information.
Wapato: Meals will be distributed from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at Simcoe Elementary bus loop, Camus-Satus Elementary bus loop and the west side of Wapato High School. Families will need to present a student ID card. Distributions will start on the first day of school, Sept. 8.
East Valley: Weekly meal distribution will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays at East Valley Central Middle School, Terrace Heights Elementary School and Moxee Elementary School. The weekly distribution will start on the first day of school, Sept. 8, and include five-days of breakfasts and lunches. Parents or students can pick up the meals with a student ID card.