A Central Washington University alumnus and senior investment strategist has been appointed as the newest member of the university’s board of trustees.
Jeff Hensler was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee and will serve on the board through Sept. 30, 2024.
Hensler studied economics and geography at CWU, where he graduated in 1998. He has been in the finance industry for more than 20 years and is now a senior investment strategist and partner for Bellevue-based Sound Consulting Services.
In 2015, he was recognized with the CWU Distinguished Alumni Award. He formerly chaired the CWU Foundation and is a member of the Seattle Humane Society Finance and Audit Committee.
Hensler said in a CWU press release that the role was an opportunity for him to give back to the institution that gave him the footing for his career.