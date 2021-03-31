The Growth Gap

The Growth Gap is a Yakima Herald-Republic reporting series and newsletter on how Washington state’s declining child care sector is edging out young learners. We’re zeroing in on how this issue impacts children, families, providers and our economy in Central Washington, with an emphasis on long-term outcomes for early learners.

To sign up for the newsletter, go to www.yakimaherald.com/users/admin/mailinglist.

FROM WEDNESDAY: Why child care can be hard to find in Central Washington and how it affects families.