Heritage University will resume full in-person instruction when its fall semester begins this August.
The decision, announced in a Friday news release, "takes into account the progress Yakima County has made towards preventing the spread of COVID-19 and the increasing number of vaccinated residents in the county."
“These trends have boosted our confidence that we can fully reopen campus in time for fall,” Heritage President Andrew Sund said in the release. “We will continue to rely on the Yakima County Health District, as well as state and federal authorities, to ensure our plans are consistent with their guidance regarding current COVID-19 protocols.”
The fall semester begins Aug. 2 for graduate classes and Aug. 23 for undergraduate classes.