A virtual Bounty of the Valley scholarship dinner for Heritage University Saturday brought in more than $730,000, with additional donations continuing to pour in over the following days.
As of Wednesday, more than $817,000 had been raised for student scholarships, according to a press release.
The fundraising event is in its 34th year. Normally hosted at the Toppenish campus location, the event was moved to a one-hour television event on KAPP and KVEW-TV due to COVID-19. It was also live-streamed on the Heritage website. The televised event featured video segments from Heritage students who had benefited from the scholarships in the past.
Heritage University President Andrew Sund said televising the event made it possible for the university to reach a wider audience.
Despite the changes, contributions to student scholarships remained strong. In comparison, last year the event raised $742,000 during the event, with additional funds coming in afterward.
The virtual dinner can be viewed on the Heritage website at Heritage.edu/SD2020. Donations to student scholarships are still being accepted and can be made on the same page.