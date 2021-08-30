Heritage University in Toppenish has received a new designation from the U.S. Department of Education that comes with grant and funding opportunities.
Heritage has been recognized as an institution that serves Hispanics for a few years but received a designation as a Native American-serving nontribal institution this summer, university spokesperson Davidson Mance said in an email.
A Hispanic-serving institution must have at least 25% of its fulltime students identify as Hispanic, according to the Department of Education. The threshold for the Native American designation is 10%, according to a news release from the school.
In fall 2020, 67% of Heritage University’s undergraduate student body identified as Hispanic or Latino and 10% identified as Native American, the press release said. First-generation college students make up 85% of its student body.
New Mexico State University is the only other university with both designations.
Yakima Valley College, Perry Technical Institute and Wenatchee Valley College also are recognized as Hispanic-serving institutions, according to the 2020 list.
Heritage University is on the Yakama Reservation and serves about 900 students.