E/Step Software in the West Valley is offering its annual free computer programming classes over Zoom this school year, according to a company press release.
The workshop will teach students the APL computer programming language. APL is a mathematical notation that is used as a problem-solving framework, according to the release. The program will mainly utilize mathematical examples in its curriculum, while touching upon software development techniques.
High school seniors and college students who are taking or have taken calculus or statistics are welcome to sign up, though seats are limited, the release said.
This is the 19th year E/Step Software Inc. has offered the program, company president John Estep said in an email. Classes were held over Zoom last year as well.
Classes start Sept. 17. They will take place Monday nights via Zoom but may move to the company’s office in West Valley.
Interested students can contact E/Step Software Inc. at 509-853-5000 for an application.
