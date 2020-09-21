For the 18th consecutive year, E/Step Software Inc. in West Valley is offering a free class exploring the APL computer programming language throughout the school year.
High school and college students can learn APL — or “the most concise and powerful programming tool available today,” according to a news release from the local company — virtually to start. The program is expected to transition from the Zoom video conferencing platform to in-person learning at the company’s headquarters in West Valley later in the school year.
The course, which meets each Monday night from 6:45 to 9 p.m. beginning Sept. 28, is geared toward students who are taking or have taken calculus or statistics. Students are expected to spend roughly four hours a week on exercises outside of course hours.
The workshop is aimed at improving math comprehension and software development skills. To register, call E/Step Software at 509-853-5000.