Yakima School District’s operations levy continues to gain voter approval as more ballots from Tuesday’s special election are counted.
The four-year school operations levy had 51.77% approval Thursday afternoon, up from 50.59% in the initial count Tuesday. The measure will bring in $14.7 million in local funds in its first year and will be matched with state funds, bringing the total to more than $30 million, if approved.
A second proposal for a four-year capital improvements fund also gained votes Thursday, but remained below the approval threshold, with 49.56% voter approval.
Both measures require a 50% plus one vote approval to pass.
Turnout was just under 32% as of Thursday. More ballots are expected by mail and from drop boxes throughout the county. Another count is planned Friday afternoon.
The election will be certified on Feb. 21.