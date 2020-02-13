200212-yh-news-schoolelections-2.jpg
Jessy Martinez, a bilingual office specialist for the Yakima County Auditor’s Office, collects a bin full of ballots Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at the Yakima County Auditor’s Office in Yakima, Wash.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic

Yakima School District’s operations levy continues to gain voter approval as more ballots from Tuesday’s special election are counted.

The four-year school operations levy had 51.77% approval Thursday afternoon, up from 50.59% in the initial count Tuesday. The measure will bring in $14.7 million in local funds in its first year and will be matched with state funds, bringing the total to more than $30 million, if approved.

A second proposal for a four-year capital improvements fund also gained votes Thursday, but remained below the approval threshold, with 49.56% voter approval.

Both measures require a 50% plus one vote approval to pass.

Turnout was just under 32% as of Thursday. More ballots are expected by mail and from drop boxes throughout the county. Another count is planned Friday afternoon.

The election will be certified on Feb. 21.

Reach Janelle Retka at jretka@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: @janelleretka