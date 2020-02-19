ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Central Washington University President James Gaudino plans to retire next year.
Gaudino said during a press conference at Barge Hall Wednesday that he intends to step down on July 31, 2021. He took the helm of CWU as president in 2009.
He said the extended notice would allow the university and board of trustees time to find the ideal candidate to replace him.
“I think the conditions at Central Washington University are right for a transition,” Gaudino said.
In a recent accreditation assessment of the university, Central was said to be “on the cusp of greatness,” he said.
He said it would take 10-15 years for the university to move from greatness to “true national status,” making this an ideal time for a new leader to step in to lead that effort.
Gaudino said after stepping down from his role as president, he intends to remain in Ellensburg for the immediate future, and plans to teach in the university’s communications department, where he is a tenured faculty member.
CWU legacy
He said Wednesday that he joined the university amid The Great Recession and cuts in funding from the state by 30% for two consecutive years. This led to financial challenges and the university raising tuition, asking students to, in part, “pay for the solution.”
He said the university also turned to alumni, multiplying giving over the years. Eventually, the university began receiving more state funds.
Today, Gaudino said the university was among the top 50 fastest growing universities in the U.S., showing that CWU had come out of the recession stronger than it went into it. Enrollment has grown to more than 12,000 students in Ellensburg and CWU's other centers in the state.
The president also noted that the university had continued to grow relationships in Central Washington and throughout the state, making the school accessible to more students. He said this was a contributing factor in the university’s growing enrollment.
Satellite centers in Yakima, Moses Lake and Wenatchee were part of the effort to better reach the Central Washington community, he said, as well as efforts by university professors to be active in the community, becoming “shepherds of the place we’re in.”
CWU has been nationally recognized for efforts toward diversity and inclusion, and its student body is 35% people of color. Gaudino said that sports and music programs bring K-12 students to the university, growing relationships with prospective students from a young age.
During his time at CWU, Gaudino has faced challenges in modernizing and expanding the school’s aviation program, and watched as the final two aging chimpanzees from the Chimpanzee and Human Communication Institute on campus were moved to a sanctuary in Canada in 2013.
CWU's Ellensburg campus has seen dramatic changes in the past 10 years with the help of state construction funds. The university has constructed a new science building, several new residence halls and new athletic facilities. Major construction projects also have taken place at the Samuelson Union Building and Hogue Hall. A new health sciences building is currently under construction.
Ron Erickson, chairman of CWU’s Board of Trustees, called Gaudino’s tenure “wonderful,” noting the context in which he stepped into the role of president, in which schools nationwide were struggling to stay afloat amid the economic crisis. Erickson said Gaudino had successfully told CWU’s story in Olympia, lobbying lawmakers for financial support, and maintained a welcoming, accessible and affordable university setting for students.
“The proof is in the pudding. Enrollment has gone up, and (Gaudino) owns that,” said Erickson, adding that this school year’s incoming class was made up of 53% first generation students. “I think that’s so wonderful. It’s unbelievable (to be) creating opportunities.... And that doesn’t happen by itself.”
Erickson said that Gaudino had created a solid foundation for the incoming president to step into.
Professional career
Gaudino holds a Ph.D. in communications from Michigan State University. He also studied at Troy State University, where he earned a master of science in management. He graduated from the United States Air Force Academy and served in California, Turkey and Germany for the U.S. Air Force.
Prior to joining CWU, Gaudino founded the College of Communications and Information at Kent State University in Ohio and served as both the executive director of the National Communication Association and as faculty for the advertising department at Michigan State University.