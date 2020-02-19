ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Central Washington University President James Gaudino announced his retirement Wednesday afternoon.
Gaudino said he intends to step down from his position on July 31, 2021.
Gaudino took the helm of CWU as president in 2009.
During his time in office, he has overseen a transformation of CWU’s budget that started with a drop in state funding spurred by the recession. Enrollment has increased over the past decade to more than 12,000 students in Ellensburg and other campuses, and CWU has been nationally recognized for efforts toward diversity and inclusion.
Gaudino has faced challenges in modernizing and expanding the school’s aviation program, and watched as the final two aging chimpanzees from the Chimpanzee and Human Communication Institute on campus were moved to a sanctuary in Canada in 2013.
There have been dramatic changes in the look of CWU in the past 10 years with the help of state construction funds. CWU has constructed a new science building, several new residence halls and new athletic facilities. Major construction projects also have taken place at the Samuelson Union Building and Hogue Hall. A new health sciences building is currently under construction.
Professional career
Gaudino holds a Ph.D. in communications from Michigan State University. He also studied at Troy State University, where he earned a master of science in management. He graduated from the United States Air Force Academy and served in California, Turkey and Germany for the U.S. Air Force.
Prior to joining CWU, Gaudino founded the College of Communications and Information at Kent State University in Ohio and served as both the executive director of the National Communication Association and as faculty for the advertising department at Michigan State University.
