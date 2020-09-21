A new contest surrounding suicide prevention and mental health expression aims to bring funding to South Central Washington classrooms.
Funded by Comprehensive Healthcare’s Foundation, U.S. Bank and community partners, students in grades six through nine are called to submit original artwork, essays or videos that represent what suicide prevention and mental health mean to them. One winner from each category will be selected to win at least $5,000 to help their classroom pay for technology, supplies and other needs for the school year, Comprehensive said in a press release.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted how we go to school, how we learn, how we communicate with family and friends, and even the way we express ourselves,” the statement said. “During this September — Suicide Prevention Month — we invite you to participate in this contest, and in doing so, start important conversations about mental health.”
Submissions must include a registration form with permission from a parent or guardian, and should be sent to Comprehensive by Sept. 30.
Visit comphc.org or email info@comphc.org for more information.