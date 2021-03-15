Bookshelves in the kids’ section of Yakima Central Library are often topped with books facing outward, highlighting new arrivals or popular picks for readers — like the colorful picture book "Tallulah the Tooth Fairy CEO."
One favorite recommendation of Krystal Corbray, the library system’s programming and marketing librarian, is "Rocket Says Look Up," a book by Nathan Bryon geared at kindergarten- to second grade-aged kids about a plucky Black girl who is fascinated by astronomy and stars.
“It’s impossible to read that book without just grinning the whole way through,” she said.
Letting kids roam the library, bookstore or home bookshelves to pick out what they want to read creates enthusiasm around reading and builds lifelong readers, she said.
It's important to highlight books that are representative of a variety of cultures and demographics — and that have characters that look like the young reader — to encourage everyone to read, said assistant branch manager Heather Campbell.
Reading is an important hobby to instill in kids from a young age, experts say. Reading proficiency by third grade is a significant indicator of whether students will finish high school on time. Reading is also a healthy exercise for the brain.
Parents, teachers and community organizations all seek out books with diverse characters for their kids, said Susan Richmond, owner of Inklings Bookshop. She recently helped select titles for community organizations La Casa Hogar and Madison House Youth Centers’ youth.
“Books that a child that’s Hispanic can look at … and say, ‘That child is like me,’” she said.
There's significant demand for such representation in Yakima County, where about half the population is Hispanic or Latino, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Richmond suggested the picture books "Lola" by Junot Diaz and "All Are Welcome" by Alexandra Penfold.
Today, more children's books are being written that represent diverse perspectives and backgrounds. And there are easier ways to search for them than in years and decades past, she said.
Corbray agreed.
“I grew up loving the library. I was always at the library. And as a kid I don’t remember ever really picking up or having a huge variety of books to choose from that had characters that looked like me or even my Latinx friends who I was at school with,” said Corbray, an African American woman. “In the last I would probably say five-ish years … there’s been a really big uptick in the amount of books that feature children characters that are non-white, characters of color, and just really diverse characters that have diverse backgrounds.”
Some feature kids in wheelchairs, children with same-sex parents, kids with working parents — kids with different cultures and life experiences, she said.
Growing representation
In 2018, 23% of children’s books published depicted characters from diverse backgrounds, according to research from the Cooperative Children's Book Center at the University of Wisconsin, which does an annual analysis of children’s book representation. That breaks down to 1% of kids' books with a Native American character, 5% Latino/Latina, 7% Asian Pacific Islander or Asian Pacific American, and 10% African or African American.
The numbers are up from 3% collectively published in 2000. But they’re still far fewer than the 50% of books with white characters in 2018 and 27% of animals or otherwise, the center found.
“It’s really important in children’s literature, in the books they’re picking up,” Corbray said of kids feeling represented and seeing characters that have similar backgrounds or experiences to them. “They’re sponges. They assimilate knowledge from caregivers, friends, TV, even the music they’re listening to and the books they're reading. So I think the thing that makes me really happy to see the uptick in diverse characters in children’s books is that kids can see themselves in those characters. They can see themselves being scientists or ballerinas or any of these things that 10, 15 years ago, there was a very specific appearance to those characters.”
Research also suggests that children absorb stereotypes by preschool or earlier — whether those be around race, gender or otherwise.
Corbray said books can be a way to instill a healthy mentality of the world in both kids who previously weren’t represented in children’s books, as well as those who were.
“The goal is not only to hold up a mirror to the kids who may have not had a seat at the table previously. It’s also really important for children who did have characters in books that look like them ... to see different cultures and different representations of people, so there’s a better understanding of their place in the world and in the larger culture,” she said.
Losing relevance
Even as more diverse characters and authors are beginning to claim a space on bookshelves, some books are gathering dust and/or -- in the case of six lesser-known Dr. Seuss books -- being removed from publishing. At the start of this month, Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced it would stop publishing six books by the late author, whose real name was Theodor Seuss Geisel. The company founded by Seuss' family made the decision because the books had racist and offensive illustrations.
The six titles — “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot's Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!” “Scrambled Eggs Super!” and “The Cat's Quizzer” — weren’t popular in the Yakima Valley Libraries system or at Inklings.
Richmond estimated that the last three had sold no more than once in the last 20 years, and the others were “definitely not high-profile Seuss books.”
At the library, two weren’t carried in the system and the other four were only checked out 15 times collectively last year, said Corbray. Those in the system will continue to be available, since such publishing decisions don't impact library systems, she added.
The decision over those six titles’ publication also won’t impact Dr. Seuss favorites like “Green Eggs and Ham” and “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” -- with the exception of some increased demand for them after the publishers’ announcement. The decision to stop printing was not unusual, either, Richmond said.
“It’s pretty common that books go out of print. They just go out of print because they’re not relevant,” she said.
Instead, more representative kids’ books are proving more relevant today.