The Growth Gap

The Growth Gap is a Yakima Herald-Republic reporting series and newsletter on how Washington state’s declining child care sector is edging out young learners. We’re zeroing in on how this issue impacts children, families, providers and our economy in Central Washington, with an emphasis on long-term outcomes for early learners.

To sign up for the newsletter, go to www.yakimaherald.com/users/admin/mailinglist.

COMING WEDNESDAY: A visit to the Early Childhood Learning Center at Central Washington University in Ellensburg.