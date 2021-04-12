In-home child care providers are accustomed to closely tracking income throughout the year to file quarterly estimated tax payments and to give parents documentation of child care payments to claim.
But in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and potential grants received to keep their businesses afloat, providers have a few more t’s to cross.
Because of that, mentors within the industry are fielding more questions than in previous tax seasons.
Keeping track
Each year, providers receive 1099 tax forms from the state for children who are cared for using Working Connections state subsidies, which help low-income families work or pursue an education.
These payments are not automatically taxed. Instead, providers have to keep track of this income and calculate it into their quarterly tax payments, said Guadalupe Magallan, an in-home child care provider and mentor in the Tri-Cities area.
While the federal deadline for individual tax filing was pushed back to May 17, the U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service have not postponed the April 15 deadline for quarterly filings. That means child care providers will need to finish filing this week.
Providers also have to keep track of what they receive from parents who pay their full cost of care, “to make sure you pay the right amount of taxes,” she said.
She said most providers have a detailed understanding of their income, because they redo their budgets monthly. She likes to stress the importance of this to providers, so they are able to make sure everything adds up before submitting tax documents. Recently, for example, she said an organization that sends 1099s to child care providers sent an email explaining they had made an error in their documentation.
“Now, some providers may end up owing (taxes). So they’re re-sending 1099s,” she said.
“It’s very important to add up the money to make sure it’s correct before you do your taxes,” she added. “If you have to do an amendment, especially if you’ve already done your taxes, that’s when it gets sticky and costly, because you have to pay your accountant or, if you do it yourself, that’s your time.”
Detailed documentation is also important because while providers file taxes based on child care payments, parents claim deductions based on their contributions. These numbers have to match up, Magallan said.
Added questions
This tax season, some providers also need to account for pandemic-related grants in their filing.
Those offered by the state Department of Children, Youth and Families or the state Department of Commerce — like the Washington Small Business Grant — are taxable, according to state officials.
Providers should have received 1099 forms for DCYF grants, said Nancy Gutierrez, the organization’s interim director of communications.
“Beyond that, we do not provide any specific information to child care providers regarding tax filings for their business, other than the recommendation to work with their financial adviser or accountant if there are questions on filing their taxes,” she said.
Tax questions have mounted this year, said Magallan, who has helped providers navigate the child care system for years.
“I know people are asking questions a lot, mostly on social media. But my advice to anybody who doesn’t know (what to do) is to seek a professional to consult with them or ask them to do their taxes,” she said. “Because … if there’s something wrong, they may have a big penalty. I always advise that, but I see more questions this year than usual because of the grants.”
Some tips
Magallan does have a few tips for providers, though.
It’s important for providers to track what they spend grant funds on, both for tax filing and for audits by the organizations providing the funds, she said. Keep all accounting paperwork for seven years, she said, even if it means using a storage unit.
She also recommends applying the biggest price tag items to these grants, rather than adding up a variety of small costs like cleaning supplies that would require more receipts. For example, if she paid $40,000 in employment for her and her assistants last year, she would list this as what a $15,000 grant was used for, since “I know it was already over the amount spent,” she said.
Keeping track of a variety of smaller costs is “fine to do, but just tedious,” Magallan said.
There are likely to be more grant opportunities this year, she added. So finding a reliable accountant or consultant for next year — even if providers don’t use one this year — would be prudent.
She recommends seeking out someone who specializes in tax filing for child care providers, although they can be hard to find. She says some providers in Central Washington travel to the Seattle area in search of this expertise. When in doubt, ask the child care network, she said.
“Network through other providers and ask,” Magallan said. “There’s not really any place set up that kind of tells us who does what. Child care is kind of that one (industry) put off to the side, and we have to kind of help each other out to find the resources.”