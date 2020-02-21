A broader child care vision

A vision of what the child care system in Washington state would look like if it was adequately funded and provided affordable and accessible high quality child care is outlined in Sen. Claire Wilson’s Early Care and Education Act.

The 33-page bill covers the gamut. It would offer more comprehensive subsidies, support hubs for services, increased home visits for expecting moms, and more inclusive and culturally responsible child care, among other things.

Wilson, D-Auburn, said it would cost more than $12 billion to fully realize the plan.

"The fiscal note is beyond what you could even imagine," she said. "I knew there was no way I could get anyone to say, 'We're going to take all that money and invest in all of that.' But what I wasn't willing to do was to break a bill up and have our Legislature only fund a piece and a piece and a piece, which is historically what they've done. It's never been a system."

The return on the investment would be seven-fold, she said, eliminating remedial efforts later in the K-12 system and costs to the state economy. Each year, she plans to revive the bill, so the vision doesn’t disappear, she said.

The bill didn't make it through the Senate. While Wilson didn’t expect her bill to move forward, another bill in the House, introduced by Rep. Tana Senn, D-Mercer Island, could make significant progress toward the goal if approved, she said.

Senn’s Fair Start for Kids Act, would provide a plan to establish health care for child care providers, offer mental health consultation, create grants for new early learning facilities and early learning provider training, and bring subsidy rates for providers closer to the private market rate, among other things.

The bill did not pass the House, but Senn said it could be considered necessary to the budget, making it possible to be signed into law regardless. She said the bill had support from both sides of the aisle as well as backing from the business sector.

“I would say by 2028, we should have accessible and affordable child care across the state if we do this now — if we fully do this now,” said Senn.

Both Senn and Wilson said in the meantime, the smaller bills on child care making their way through the chambers, would help.

-- By Janelle Retka