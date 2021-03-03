Families that use child care services can file for tax credits that might reduce the amount of money they owe.
But many taxpayers don’t use all of these credits.
Briana Rodríguez, manager of Centro de Servicios Latino — a Yakima-based business aimed at offering the Latino community services ranging from money transfers and notary services to tax services — said that’s for two reasons: Some tax credits are only available to certain taxpayers and, more importantly, many taxpayers aren’t aware that they can claim these credits.
¿Declara impuestos como padre de familia? Estos son algunos beneficios fiscales que debe saber para reclamar
Las familias que utilizan los servicios de cuidado infantil pueden solicitar créditos fiscales que podrían reducir la cantidad de dinero que deben.
In her experience, only 25% of parents with kids in child care know to report that they pay for care.
“There’s not many people who file the 2441,” she said of the credit. “It’s easy … They probably don’t know (about it) or they choose not to report it. They think it won’t make a difference.”
But every dollar counts. Rodríguez broke down how each tax credit for parents works, and how to claim them.
Care credit
Rodríguez said this credit is the tax break parents seem to be least aware of.
The credit is available to taxpayers who pay for care for a child or dependent — like a spouse or older dependent who is not able to take care of themselves mentally or physically — so that the taxpayer can work or look for a job, she said. It is based on earned income that appears on a W-2 tax form and payments for care. It doesn’t cover income from unemployment, for example.
The tax benefit appears on form 2441 of tax filing.
By filing for this benefit, she said taxpayers can boost their return or reduce the amount they owe.
To claim care expenses, taxpayers need either a W-10 form — a tax form that lists the provider’s identification and the amount paid — or a print out listing the amount paid for care over the course of the tax year. Rodríguez said this list should include the provider’s name, address, employer identification number or social security number, the name of the child who received care, and the total amount paid by the taxpayer for care over the year.
If the care is provided by someone without a business, the credit can still be claimed using the provider’s social security number. This might occur in the case of Family, Friend and Neighbor care, the most common form of care for infants and toddlers, according to the state Department of Children, Youth and Families. These individuals are not licensed, but can receive subsidies in some cases. Rodríguez said the taxpayer must have paid for care and both the taxpayer and provider must file this on their taxes.
It’s a tax benefit she said more parents should apply for.
“Depending on the earned income … it boosts up the refund a little bit,” she said.
Here is an example of how to fill out that form.
The Child Tax Credit
This tax credit applies to taxpayers with children.
If they have a child who is 16 years and under and has a social security number, the taxpayer qualifies for up to $2,000 in tax benefits, based on the adult’s income. If the child is 17 or older or has an individual tax identification number (ITIN), the taxpayer qualifies for up to $500 in benefits.
“I’m very specific with up to, because not everyone receives the full credit,” said Rodríguez. “If you earn too little, you don’t get the full credit. If you earn too much, you don’t get the full credit.”
She said it also varies depending on filing status, such as single or married.
The Earned Income Credit
The Earned Income Credit has the potential to give taxpayers the biggest break, said Rodríguez.
“Some people receive up to $5,000 for that one, sometimes even more,” she said. “But only certain people qualify.”
This tax benefit is available to taxpayers who have social security numbers, and whose children have a social security number. If the taxpayer or their spouse has an ITIN, they do not qualify, she said.
The dependent exemption
The dependent exemption recently changed. As of 2018, there is no longer a flat rate to exempt from your taxes based on having a dependent, Rodríguez said. Instead, the amount of income that is tax-free (or the standard deduction) slightly increased, and varies depending on the filing status.