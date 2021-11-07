Harrah Elementary School Principal Rob McCracken’s voice echoes across the empty new gymnasium as he lists off its exciting features: a drop-down screen to bisect the space, half-and full-size basketball courts, room enough to host local tournaments.
Seemingly every inch of the new building has some state-of-the-art feature.
The “cafetorium” — that’s a combination cafeteria and auditorium — boasts high ceilings and seats nearly 300 students. Classrooms come with high-tech smart projectors that double as whiteboards. Some energy-efficient outlets sense motion and turn off automatically when the building is empty. A huge library with big glass windows has so many movable shelves that the school likely will not have enough books to fill them all at first.
And there’s more to be discovered.
Walking into what he described as a typical classroom, McCracken finds a black, oval-shaped device charging on the counter. A worker tells him it’s a mini microphone system that each classroom is equipped with, allowing teachers to amplify their voices easily. McCracken tests the system out, delight quickly spreading across his face.
The new building will house Mt. Adams School District’s kindergarten through eighth grade students in January. Though it’s just down the road from the 85-year-old Harrah Elementary School where K-fifth grade students currently learn and play, the two buildings are literally decades apart in terms of design and technology.
“We’re going to wonder why we didn’t do this earlier,” said Larry Garcia, a longtime member of the Mt. Adams school board who currently serves as the board president.
Money has long been a problem for the district, Garcia said. Most of the district is located on tax-exempt land on the Yakama reservation. The district has been trying for decades to raise money for a new school, but past attempts failed to win voter approval.
In 2019, the district secured millions of dollars for the new building through state funds for school construction and legislation passed by state Sen. Jim Honeyford, supplemented with the district’s reserve fund. Two years later and with the project near completion, the current final estimate is $34.5 million, according to district officials.
Intentional design
Many of the features of the new building were specifically chosen to address flaws at the old campus.
At Harrah Elementary School, the fourth- and fifth-grade classes are in portable classrooms that resemble mobile homes placed behind the main building to help with overflow. They have no restrooms or running water. The space between the portables is either grass or dirt, and students walk up a wooden ramp to reach the doors.
The new building is shaped like an “X” and has four wings to house different grade levels. The ends of each wing are designed so more classrooms can be added if needed, McCracken said.
Currently the building can accommodate about 700 students. Harrah Elementary has about 450 students this year, down slightly from years past, McCracken said. Mt. Adams Middle has 136 seventh- and eighth-graders, superintendent’s secretary Rita Babcock said in an email.
At the current elementary school campus, students in the portables have to go outside if they want to get anywhere else at school, including the restroom. The new building is completely self-contained. Students only have to leave for playtime, certain sports and dismissal, McCracken said.
The new cafeteria is open and spacious, allowing kids to spread out during mealtimes more easily. Right now elementary students eat in six 15-minute shifts to cycle them through.
The new building features space above its classrooms and hallways to make maintenance work easy. At the current building, maintenance work in any one area affects classes up and down the hallway, McCracken said. The heating in the old building is notoriously temperamental.
The list of direct improvements goes on.
“Everything has been very intentional,” McCracken said.
The building is not fully set up yet. Signs of construction linger: a jumble of yellow power cords and lightbulbs near the door, boxes of supplies in the hallways. Rooms stand empty awaiting the giggles, smiles and struggles of students that give schools their real life.
McCracken and Garcia said the transition from the old space to the new one — which is scheduled to happen during the district’s winter break — is likely to involve a learning curve. But that’s to be expected after 85 years of routine.
Room to play
The cherry on top of the new school will be a playground for the younger grades at the front of the campus.
The plans for the new playground are not yet complete and the district still needs to look into fencing options for the space, McCracken said.
His and Garcia’s inboxes are filled with emails from playground equipment companies that know the district is in the market. The pair even saw a playground design with a zipline — though McCracken said that one is not likely to make the final cut.
The estimated cost of the playground is $250,000, district officials said. A $10,000 grant from the PacifiCorp Foundation, a nonprofit arm of Pacific Power, will help fund the rubber surface the playground equipment will sit on, something school leaders hope will make a safer and more accessible play area. The old playground has gravel underneath its equipment.
Toni Petty, the regional business manager for Pacific Power, said that the district reached out and explained its concerns about playground safety and accessibility. Its application stood out because of its goals of supporting kids and the community.
Garcia said grants play a large role in district projects and expressed thanks to Pacific Power for its role in funding the new play area.
The new campus also will feature large, open grassy areas for older kids to play or gather on. There are brand new basketball courts behind the school, as well as fields and tracks off to the side.
McCracken said that being in such a beautiful new space will hopefully boost the mood of some of the students. And he believes the students will be excited about the new playground.
Over at the old campus, the kids play on some of the same equipment that was here when Garcia attended the school in the 1950s and ’60s.
A little girl in an all-pink ensemble with striped leggings lay on her stomach, going up and down on the swing set, which Garcia said was his favorite back in the day.
Another little girl with a tie-dyed jacket tied around her waist swung back and forth on the monkey bars, another relic from school years past.
Groups of kids chased each other along the grassy yard or organized games of touch football and red light, green light.
Fourth-grader Bryce Yallup said he would like to see the new playground equipment. But his favorite thing to do at playtime is that sweet, simple game kids have been playing since before even the old campus was built.
Tag.
