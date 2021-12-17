Using scissors half her size, Harrah Elementary School Student Body President Emma Espindola cut a length of red ribbon and ushered in a new era for the Mt. Adams School District Thursday morning.
After 85 years of continual use, students and staff will say good-bye to the old elementary school building and move into a brand new one.
Elementary school students will begin classes in the new building Jan. 3. Middle school students will move when the new school year starts in the fall, district Superintendent Curt Guaglianone said.
The building will house 700 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
“This has been a long time coming,” said school board President Larry Garcia, who was emotional as he spoke at the building’s opening ceremony.
For years, school board members and district employees attempted to find the money for a new building. Two past bond attempts failed. Much of the district sits on the tax-exempt lands of the Yakama Reservation, which shrinks the district’s tax base and further complicates funding efforts.
In 2019, the district secured millions in state funding for construction, thanks in part to legislation championed by state Sen. Jim Honeyford.
“I’ve always thought that the small schools were the heart of the community and that’s one of the reasons I support this,” Honeyford said at the building’s opening ceremony.
The opening of the building also included a flag presentation by the Yakama Warriors, prayers and remarks from Yakama Nation Tribal Council Chairman Delano Saluskin and music from the White Swan High School band. There was also a ceremonial groundbreaking where board members, district educators and community leaders used shovels to turn over dirt in a long thin box.
New features
The new building has four main wings. Each wing houses a few grade levels based on age. Classrooms are spacious and well-lit and come with a smart board and microphone system.
The move is not yet complete, and stacks of boxes filled with books, games and other supplies peeked out from classrooms and supply closets. Tables were still stacked on top of each other, and some desks still had plastic wrapped around them.
The center of the building contains administrative and communal spaces. The building’s entrance is to remain locked from the outside during the school day. Visitors must enter through the office for safety reasons, Garcia said.
Inside the library, rows and rows of movable bookshelves sat mostly empty. The district recently received $3,000 in grant money to purchase more books, Garcia said.
The gym has not yet lost its new building smell. Shiny wooden beams span its length. Volleyball and basketball courts can be set up with relative ease and the new bleachers can seat hundreds, Garcia said.
The kitchen is large enough to feed 1,000 students, said Chad Crawford, Mt. Adams’s business manager. It will work with the cafeteria at White Swan High School to provide two entrée choices to the district’s approximately 900 students.
The ends of the building were constructed in such a way that additional classrooms can be added if the need arises, district officials said. This was a problem the old elementary campus faced when increasing enrollment forced the school to add portable classrooms to the area behind its main building. The portable classrooms had no restrooms or running water.
The final price tag for the new campus was about $34 million, Garcia said.
District officials have not decided on what to do with the old Harrah Elementary School building, Guaglianone said.
Community reactions
The district held a community open house for the new building Thursday evening, though some parents attended the morning opening ceremony.
Elese Washines has a son in first grade at Harrah Elementary. She said that the new building looks professional and reflects a sense of power.
“It’s so much safer and better for our students,” she said.
Susie Espindola has worked as a paraprofessional in the district for 30 years and her daughter is the student body president at Harrah Elementary. She said that the kids who saw the space were giddy with excitement.
But for some of the staff, the move is bittersweet. Espindola said after so long in the old building the many generations who went through it will always remember the celebrations there.
Some aspects of the old campus will not be missed. Fourth grade teacher Lindsay Chanthavisay said that being in a new building will relieve the stress that comes with outdated equipment not working or a crumbling structure.
Special Education Director Shawn Thurman said he thinks that being in such a beautiful new facility will lead to more school pride among students.
Yakama Nation Tribal Chairman Delano Saluskin echoed the thought.
“I think they’re going to be beaming with pride. They’re going to be beaming with enthusiasm,” he said. “And I hope it opens up their mind and body and spirit to be able to absorb and take in what’s being taught here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.