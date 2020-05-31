School lockers-1.jpg
Thirty-four Yakima County students will receive Mollie Davis scholarships this year.

In December 2008, Mary Monroe “Mollie” Davis left an educational bequest of $20 million to benefit residents of Yakima County through a scholarship program in her name to be administered by the Yakima Rotary Trust.

Students pursuing bachelor’s degrees will receive $7,500, while students pursuing an associate degree receive $3,500.

The 2021-22 scholarship application period will be open Dec. 1 through Feb. 22.

The 2020-21 recipients are:

Alondra Perez Arrezola, Grandview High School, University of California-Los Angeles

Araceli Calvario, Davis High School, University of Washington-Seattle

Benjamin Sanchez, Eisenhower High School, University of Washington-Seattle

Bianca Salgado, Sunnyside High School, Washington State University

Bryanalexa Rivera Macias, Eisenhower High School, University of Washington-Seattle

Elouisa Flores, Davis High School, Yakima Valley College

Emma Brown, homeschooled, Seattle Pacific University

Emma Schumacher, Eisenhower High School, Eastern Washington University

Francisco Morales, Eisenhower High School, University of Washington-Seattle

Gabriela Cueva, Wapato High School, University of Washington-Seattle

Imanol Perez, Davis High School, University of Washington-Seattle

Isabel Fernandez, Eisenhower High School, Yakima Valley College

Isabellarose Lutgen, Davis High School, University of Washington-Seattle

Jasmine James, O’Connell (John) High, Central Washington University

Jennifer Mendez, Sunnyside High School, University of Washington-Seattle

Jenny Parker, Eisenhower High School, Washington State University

Jessica McDonald, Zillah High School, Eastern Oregon University

Jesus Gonzalez, Eisenhower High School, Whitworth University

Joel Acosta, Highland High School, University of Washington

Jordan Griffith, Eisenhower High School, Eastern Washington University

Kimberly Ruelas, Eisenhower High School, Yakima Valley College

Leticia Garcia, Toppenish High School, Heritage University

Lillian Lancaster, La Salle High School, University of Washington

Margaux Vautour, Highland High School, Yakima Valley College

Maria Navarro, Eisenhower High School, University of Washington-Seattle

Maribel Cuevas, Davis High School, University of Washington-Seattle

Marlen Figueroa, Davis High School, Yakima Valley College

Samuel Allen, Riverside Christian School, University of Washington-Seattle

Sandy Reyes Tena, Davis High School, Western Washington University

Sofia Acosta, Zillah High School, University of Washington-Seattle

Stephanie Quinones-Sanchez, Toppenish High School, Washington State University

Valentina Aznar, Eisenhower High School, University of Washington-Seattle

Vanesa Carandia-Reyes, Davis High School, University of Washington-Seattle

Yulisa Perez, Highland High School, Central Washington University

The Yakima Herald-Republic will be running other scholarship recipients online. To submit scholarships awarded by your organization, go to www.yakimaherald.com/app/scholarship_ announcement.html.