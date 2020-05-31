Thirty-four Yakima County students will receive Mollie Davis scholarships this year.
In December 2008, Mary Monroe “Mollie” Davis left an educational bequest of $20 million to benefit residents of Yakima County through a scholarship program in her name to be administered by the Yakima Rotary Trust.
Students pursuing bachelor’s degrees will receive $7,500, while students pursuing an associate degree receive $3,500.
The 2021-22 scholarship application period will be open Dec. 1 through Feb. 22.
The 2020-21 recipients are:
• Alondra Perez Arrezola, Grandview High School, University of California-Los Angeles
• Araceli Calvario, Davis High School, University of Washington-Seattle
• Benjamin Sanchez, Eisenhower High School, University of Washington-Seattle
• Bianca Salgado, Sunnyside High School, Washington State University
• Bryanalexa Rivera Macias, Eisenhower High School, University of Washington-Seattle
• Elouisa Flores, Davis High School, Yakima Valley College
• Emma Brown, homeschooled, Seattle Pacific University
• Emma Schumacher, Eisenhower High School, Eastern Washington University
• Francisco Morales, Eisenhower High School, University of Washington-Seattle
• Gabriela Cueva, Wapato High School, University of Washington-Seattle
• Imanol Perez, Davis High School, University of Washington-Seattle
• Isabel Fernandez, Eisenhower High School, Yakima Valley College
• Isabellarose Lutgen, Davis High School, University of Washington-Seattle
• Jasmine James, O’Connell (John) High, Central Washington University
• Jennifer Mendez, Sunnyside High School, University of Washington-Seattle
• Jenny Parker, Eisenhower High School, Washington State University
• Jessica McDonald, Zillah High School, Eastern Oregon University
• Jesus Gonzalez, Eisenhower High School, Whitworth University
• Joel Acosta, Highland High School, University of Washington
• Jordan Griffith, Eisenhower High School, Eastern Washington University
• Kimberly Ruelas, Eisenhower High School, Yakima Valley College
• Leticia Garcia, Toppenish High School, Heritage University
• Lillian Lancaster, La Salle High School, University of Washington
• Margaux Vautour, Highland High School, Yakima Valley College
• Maria Navarro, Eisenhower High School, University of Washington-Seattle
• Maribel Cuevas, Davis High School, University of Washington-Seattle
• Marlen Figueroa, Davis High School, Yakima Valley College
• Samuel Allen, Riverside Christian School, University of Washington-Seattle
• Sandy Reyes Tena, Davis High School, Western Washington University
• Sofia Acosta, Zillah High School, University of Washington-Seattle
• Stephanie Quinones-Sanchez, Toppenish High School, Washington State University
• Valentina Aznar, Eisenhower High School, University of Washington-Seattle
• Vanesa Carandia-Reyes, Davis High School, University of Washington-Seattle
• Yulisa Perez, Highland High School, Central Washington University
