Prosecutors charged a Zillah man with kidnapping and raping a woman he lured to his home Monday.
In addition to the first-degree rape and kidnapping charges, Josue Raul Gonzalez is also charged in Yakima County Superior Court with second-degree assault and felony harassment in connection with the incident.
Yakima County sheriff’s detectives say Gonzalez, 23, approached the woman and asked if she wanted to come to his house to look at items he was getting rid of because he was moving, according to court documents. The woman told Gonzalez no at first, but later came over when he said some of the items might be of interest to her, the documents said.
She told detectives that Gonzalez pushed her down, dragged her into a bedroom of the house where he proceeded to rape her and refused to let her leave unless she agreed not to call law enforcement, court document said.
The woman said Gonzalez threatened to kill her and her family members if she went to authorities, court documents said.
He is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges May 25.
Court records show Gonzalez was convicted of third-degree theft in Yakima County Juvenile Court in 2010.