A Zillah man is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail after a woman said he lured her over to his home and raped her Monday.
The woman told a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy that the 23-year-old man had approached her and wanted to know if she wanted to look at some items at his house he was getting rid of because he was moving, according to an affidavit filed by the sheriff’s office.
After initially telling the man no, the woman said she would come over and look at the items, but when she arrived at the house, the man pushed her to the ground, dragged her to a bedroom inside the house and choked her, the affidavit said. The man then raped her and let her leave after telling her if she told police he would kill her and her family members, the affidavit said.
The man was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree rape, second-degree assault and felony harassment.
The man was scheduled to appear for a preliminary appearance hearing Tuesday in Yakima County Superior Court, but he was unable to attend due to medical issues, according to court documents. The hearing was rescheduled for Wednesday, but Judge Jeffery Swan set bail Tuesday.