Yakima police are investigating two Friday shootings believed to be gang-related.
An investigation into one of the shootings led to the discovery of stolen guns, a slew of Fentanyl pills and cash, according to a Yakima Police Department news release.
Police learned of both shootings after the victims went to the hospital, the release said.
The first shooting involved a 16-year-old boy who showed up at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital about 1:45 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his leg, the release said.
He told police he was shot in the 500 block of West Nob Hill Boulevard when someone yelled his gang name while he was getting into his vehicle.
The victim then drove himself to the hospital where he was treated and released, the release said.
About 3 p.m., police were called back to the hospital when a 17-year-old boy — a documented gang member — showed up after being shot in the torso.
He underwent emergency surgery at Memorial and was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for additional treatment, the release said.
Hospital security video showed he was dropped off by a silver Mercedes, police said.
An initial investigation found that the teen had been shot at a residence in the 100 block of North 18th Avenue, according to police.
Police found the Mercedes and the residence where the shooting occurred. They also found an AR-15 rifle, multiple handguns — some stolen — and hundreds of Fentanyl pills and cash. the release said.
“Based on evidence gathered at the scene, it appears the shooting occurred inside a bedroom,” said YPD Captain Jay Seely.
Police do not think the two shootings were related. But they do believe the same gang involved in the 17- year-old boy’s shooting also was involved in the fatal Sept. 14 shooting of Charles Taylor.
Anyone with information about Friday’s shootings is urged to call police at 509-575-6200 or 911. Tips also can be reported to Yakima Crime Stoppers, 800-248-9980, or online. Tips also can be made through the free downloadable P3 Tips app.