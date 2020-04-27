YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima police are investigating how a 1-year-old child was critically injured early Monday morning.
Police were called to an apartment in the 1200 block of South 72nd Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. for an injured and unresponsive child. Officers found a man performing CPR on the boy, and found the boy was not breathing and was cold to the touch, police Capt. Jay Seely said.
The boy was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he is in critical condition, Seely said. YPD’s Special Assault Unit detectives are investigating, Seely said.