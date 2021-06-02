Norteno gang members’ code of conduct requires brutal punishment administered by fellow gang members for violations, two Yakima police gang experts testified Wednesday.
“If something was done that was unsanctioned, you can be held accountable for that,” Sgt. Dave Cortez told jurors hearing the murder case against Felipe Luis Jr. “They do the punishment in-house.”
Cortez and Sgt. Ilifonso Garcia testified at Luis’ trial in Yakima County Superior Court. They explained that Luis was a documented Norteno, as was Jacob Ozuna , and the Norteno code led Luis and two others to kill Ozuna in a gang housing unit at the Yakima County jail Dec. 9, 2018.
Luis, 21, is charged with aggravated first-degree murder in Ozuna’s death. Ozuna, 36, was in jail on a murder charge in the death of Dario Alvarado, a fellow gang member, in May 2018 near Toppenish.
If convicted, Luis faces a mandatory life-without-parole sentence.
Cortez said he knew Luis from the time he was 9 years old, when Cortez said Luis’ mother was worried her son was getting involved in gangs.
He and Garcia testified that all the parties, including Alvarado, clearly met the criteria for documentation as gang members.
Their Norteno gang follows the “14 Bonds,” a code of conduct that governs conduct in and out of prison. Along with establishing a gang organization, it also bars activities such as cooperating with police and killing a fellow Norteno without authorization, which is considered a betrayal.
Prosecutors allege that Luis and two other inmates — Deryk Alexander Donato and Julian Luis Gonzalez — killed Ozuna for violating the gang’s code.
Based on his understanding of the case and gang culture, Cortez said Ozuna’s killing was related to his killing of Alvardo.
But Luis’ attorney, Rick Smith, questioned the officers as to why Ozuna would go into a dedicated Norteno housing unit knowing he had violated gang rules and could be killed himself. He said Ozuna never told jail officers that he thought he was in danger and accepted housing in the jail.
Cortez said it is possible Ozuna was either unaware he had violated the gang’s code, or he was convinced he could talk his way out of any possible punishment, as the gang has due process. Going into protective custody would not be an option, Cortez said, because he would never be able to go back with his fellow gang members.
Prosecutors say Luis, Donato and Gonzalez attacked Ozuna in the upper tier of the housing unit, punching and kicking him into unconsciousness before dragging him down the stairs by his legs to the lower level, where the attack resumed when Ozuna moved his arm.
Deputy Travis Watkins, the first deputy to arrive at the jail for what was initially called out as a simple assault, found blood stains on floors, the stairs, tables and clothing in the housing.
“I called my sergeant and said it was more serious than that,” said Watkins, who testified that he documented the crime scene with both video and still photos.
Gonzalez, 23, of Toppenish entered an Alford plea to first-degree murder in March, and was sentenced to 24 years in prison. His plea allows him to maintain his innocence while acknowledging that prosecutors had enough evidence to have convicted him.
Donato, 27, of White Swan, is undergoing a mental competency review.
The trial before Judge Kevin Naught is in the second of three weeks.