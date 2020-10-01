A Yakima police officer was justified in having a police dog bite a suspected drunken driver in July, Chief Matt Murray said.
In a 26-page letter to the community, Murray said a review by YPD officers and a certified police dog trainer from Spokane determined that Officer Brad Althauser did not violate department policies or standards when he had his dog, Zorro, bite Jose L. Zaragoza’s leg as he struggled with a Washington State Patrol trooper who was placing him under arrest.
“I believe it is also important to point out that once the canine was deployed Mr. Zaragoza quickly complied and was taken into custody with minimal injury,” Murray wrote in his report.
However, Murray said that in future deployments, officers will, if necessary, provide warnings in English and Spanish that a police dog is going to be deployed and the dog will bite the person unless they immediately surrender.
A State Patrol Trooper spotted Zaragoza crossing the lane three times while driving east on U.S. Highway 12 on July 7, according to court documents. When the trooper tried to stop Zaragoza, he turned on North 40th Avenue and made a loop around the Fred Meyer parking lot before “suddenly” stopping his vehicle and getting out, the documents said.
When the trooper ordered Zaragoza to get on the ground, he responded with an obscenity and continued to walk toward the store, the documents said. The trooper, with the help of two bystanders, wrestled Zaragoza to the ground, court documents said.
Althauser, who heard the trooper on the radio, came to assist and found the trooper and two bystanders struggling with Zaragoza, who tried to push himself up off the ground, an episode caught on video by a bystander.
Murray, in his report, said Althauser decided to use his dog to respond to what he saw as an urgent situation.
“If Mr. Zaragoza were to free himself, his proximity to the open Fred Meyer store would pose a risk to the numerous shoppers inside,” Murray wrote. “Officer Althauser did not know the level of experience the two community members had in dealing with combative people. Officer Althauser did not know how they would react to other less-lethal options like a Taser or pepper spray and did not know if these options would negatively affect the two civilians.”
Althauser brought Zorro over under a tight grip, guiding the dog to Zaragoza’s leg while both he and the trooper warned Zaragoza he would be bitten if he did not comply. Bystanders also were yelling in Spanish for Zaragoza to put his hands behind his back and comply with the officers.
After less than half a minute, Zaragoza complied and allowed himself to be handcuffed, at which point Althauser ordered the dog to release his bite and walked him back to the patrol vehicle, Murray’s report stated.
Murray said that Spokane police Officer Paul Gorman, a certified Washington State Police Canine Association trainer, said Althauser’s use of the dog was in accordance with the association’s training.
Zaragoza was taken to a local hospital for examination of injuries, which Murray said were minor, before being booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of eluding, drunken driving and obstructing police.
Prosecutors declined to pursue the eluding charges, citing a lack of evidence, leaving it to municipal prosecutors to pursue the other potential gross misdemeanor charges. Court records show no case has been filed against Zaragoza in Yakima Municipal Court at this time.
Noemi Sanchez, who shot the video of the incident, said in an earlier interview it appeared that the only reason Zaragoza was resisting was because he couldn’t understand the officers’ commands in English and was being pinned to the ground by the trooper and others.
“Anytime he was given directions in English, he could not follow it, but when it was translated into Spanish, he could,” Sanchez said.
But Murray said Sanchez’s claim “lacked merit,” and that Zaragoza was capable of understanding English.
“Mr. Zaragoza responded to the trooper in English on several occasions during the interaction. Also, Mr. Zaragoza’s previous history with law enforcement interaction would lend itself that Mr. Zaragoza knew full well what was expected of him during this interaction,” Murray wrote. “Although he may prefer to speak Spanish, his ability to understand directions and warnings given in English by the trooper and Officer Althauser should have led him to voluntarily comply.”
Zaragoza was convicted of driving under the influence in 1993, 1997 and 2012, according to court records.
Murray also said there is a “universal” understanding that people must comply when a police officer pulls them over and begins yelling at them.
“The vast majority of people would immediately and passively do so in similar circumstances whether in Finland, Zambia, Syria, Laos or any other country with a language barrier,” Murray said.
Going forward, Murray said YPD dog handlers would give verbal warnings in English and Spanish if they believe the suspect only speaks Spanish.
“With the high population of Spanish speakers, we wanted to make that option available,” Murray said. While dog handlers have been given a copy of the basic warning in Spanish, Murray said it would be preferable for a bilingual officer to do it.
Current YPD policy calls for dog handlers to provide a warning before the dog is deployed, unless it would increase the risk of injury and death. In the warning, officers state that the dog is about to be deployed, that the dog will bite the suspect and that the suspect can avoid injury if he or she surrenders immediately.
Thursday’s letter was the second time Murray has issued a report to the public on police actions. In a letter issued in September, Murray outlined policy changes in the wake of the death of Tiffany Eubanks, a Black homeless woman who experienced a medical crisis while being driven in a police car to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital, where she later died.
In that letter, Murray said YPD would no longer transport people having a mental health crisis compounded by substance abuse, as well as announcing a police lieutenant who OK’d taking Eubanks in a police car was given a one-day suspension without pay.