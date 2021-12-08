A 33-year-old woman accused of leading police on a high-speed chase and stealing packages could face additional charges.
Yakima police filed an affidavit Wednesday alleging the woman tried to forge and cash a stolen check, using a stolen driver's license for identification.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not name a criminal suspect until formal charges are filed.
A West Valley Solarity Credit Union employee called police around 5:40 p.m. Monday to report someone had taken a member’s check and tried to cash it for more than $600, the affidavit said. A credit union employee said it appeared someone had written over parts of the check, which had originally been written in black ink, with blue ink changing the amount of the check and its recipient, the affidavit said.
The employee called the member whose account the check was drawn on, who told her that the check had been written to a credit card company for slightly more than $30, and that he had placed the check in his mailbox the day before, the affidavit said.
The suspect drove off as the employee tried to stall her, the affidavit said, leaving behind the check and a license she used as identification.
Police said the license belonged to a woman whose car had been stolen recently who told police her wallet and license had been in the vehicle, according to the affidavit. Yakima County sheriff’s deputies had found the vehicle, but the wallet and license were missing.
Police identified the suspect Tuesday, when the credit union sent surveillance pictures showing the suspect and the vehicle she was driving, which was the same one in which she led officers on a high-speed chase Monday, hours after the credit union incident, the affidavit said.
That car also turned out to be stolen, according to police.
The woman was initially booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of possessing a stolen motor vehicle, eluding police, possession of stolen property and vehicle theft tools. When she was arrested, she had more than a dozen bank cards from different people, as well as a “shaved” car key.
Police say she was also involved in package thefts in Yakima and Union Gap.
At the time of her arrest, she was out on her own recognizance on two separate cases, according to court documents. In one case, she was charged with nine counts of mail theft and the other was for second-degree malicious mischief.
Her prior convictions include six counts of theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one count each of eluding, taking a motor vehicle without permission and possession of drugs without a prescription.
At Wednesday’s preliminary appearance hearing, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $1,000 after finding probable cause to hold her on suspicion of forgery and identity theft. That is in addition to the $50,000 bail that was set Tuesday, as well as the $50,000 for each of her previous cases, bringing her total bail to $151,000.