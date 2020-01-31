A 54-year-old Yakima woman was sentenced to two months of home confinement and ordered to pay back more than $5,000 after pleading guilty to filing a false insurance claim.
Rebecca Tabares Garza entered her plea in Yakima County Superior Court in December to charges of first-degree theft and filing a false insurance claim, according to court documents. In return for her plea, prosecutors dropped seven other counts of theft, forgery and filing false insurance claims.
Garza’s sentence was announced by the state Office of the Insurance Commissioner Friday.
She bought an accident-only insurance policy for herself and her family from American Fidelity Insurance in 2013, according to court documents. In the next four years, she filed 27 injury claims, prompting the insurance company to open its own investigation.
Three of the claims, filed in 2017, for Garza and her adult children, appeared to use falsified medical documents, according to court documents. After canceling her insurance policy, the insurer turned the case over to the insurance commissioner’s Criminal Investigation Unit, court documents said, and she was charged in March.
Garza has no prior felony convictions, according to court documents, and could have been sentenced to as much as 90 days in jail. In addition to home confinement, she must pay back the $5,175 she received from the fraudulent claims, pay $600 in court fees and spend six months on probation.