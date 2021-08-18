A 35-year-old Yakima woman must pay back more than $36,000 worth of welfare benefits authorities say she illegally received.
Rosa Revuelta-Torres pleaded guilty in Yakima County Superior Court in late July to a single count of second-degree theft for receiving child care benefits and other financial assistance for which she was not eligible.
In return for her plea, prosecutors dropped five counts of false verification for public assistance.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld ordered Revuelta-Torres to repay the state $36,124 for the benefits she received between July 1, 2014, and March 31, 2019, but did not send her to jail. She could have been sentenced to up to two months in jail based on state sentencing guidelines.
The state Office of Fraud and Accountability alleged that Revuelta-Torres did not report that the father of one of her four children was living with her for three years, nor did she report his income.
Yakima police also said officers were called to the home for incidents and the man was listed in their reports as living with Revuelta-Torres, the documents said.