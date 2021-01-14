A Yakima woman is charged with kidnapping, robbing and assaulting another woman in late December.
Anne Marie Helme, 31, was arrested on a warrant Wednesday in connection with the incident. She is being held on $200,000 bail in the Yakima County jail.
A driver found a woman with a cut hand at Winaway and North Track roads, 3 miles south of Wapato, shortly before 11 a.m. Dec. 29, and called Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies, according to a Yakima police probable cause affidavit.
The woman told police that Helme and another woman abducted her the night before to find her girlfriend and prevent her from reporting a rape, the affidavit said. During the incident, Helme took the woman’s cellphone, struck her with the side of a pistol and drove her to different places around town in search of the woman’s girlfriend, the affidavit said
Helme and her accomplice then drove the woman into the Lower Valley, ordering her to cut her hair with a knife, the affidavit said. The woman stabbed Helme in an attempt to escape, but in the fight over the knife, Helme sliced the woman’s hand with the blade, the affidavit said.
Helme left the woman near the intersection with her ankles tied together, but she was dragged a short distance by the vehicle until the rope broke, the affidavit said. She was then able to flag down a motorist for help, the affidavit said.
Helme was arrested on charges of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment, and is being held in lieu of $200,000 bail at the Yakima County jail.
During the probable cause hearing, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Heather Thorn said Helme had eight prior felony convictions, and was on pretrial release at the time of her arrest. She also has several failures to appear on her record, Thorn said.