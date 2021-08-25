A Yakima woman is accused of stabbing an 18-year-old man during a fight at Chesterley Park Tuesday afternoon.
Police were called to the park at 3700 River Road around 5:15 p.m. for a report of a fight where one of the combatants had a knife, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by police.
The first arriving officer saw four people sitting on the grass on the east side of the park, who got up and started walking toward the Yakima YMCA Rotary Aquatic Center, the affidavit said. One of the people threw an object that appeared to be a large folding knife on the grass, the affidavit said.
A man came up to the officer and said he had been stabbed in the back, with one wound on his upper back and one on his lower back, the affidavit said. He was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, where his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.
Officers stopped the four, including the 25-year-old woman. Witnesses identified the woman as the one who stabbed the man.
A phone video of the incident showed the man and two others approach the woman’s companions and accused them of breaking a window, the affidavit said. In the video, a fight breaks out and the woman appears to stab the man in the back while he was bent over.
The woman was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault. Her preliminary appearance hearing was postponed Wednesday because of medical issues, according to court documents.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $25,000.