A 43-year-old Yakima woman has pleaded guilty to prostituting her teenage daughter and giving her drugs.
Court records show the woman pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of promoting commercial sex abuse of a minor and one count each of commercial sex abuse of a minor and distribution of a controlled substance (Percocet) to a minor.
In return for her plea, prosecutors dropped nine charges of commercial sex abuse, seven counts of promoting commercial sex abuse, a methamphetamine possession charge, and giving marijuana and methamphetamine to a minor.
She is expected to be sentenced Nov. 17. Prosecutors are recommending she serve 16.75 years in prison and register as a sex offender for 15 years.
The Yakima Herald-Republic is not naming the woman in order to protect the identity of her daughter, who is a sex crime victim. The newspaper does not name victims of sex crimes without their consent.
Additionally, the woman pleaded guilty to two counts of violating a no-contact order with her daughter and an unrelated count of attempting to elude police, according to court documents.
Those documents show the case began in May 2020, when Yakima police went to an apartment for a 15-year-old girl experiencing opioid withdrawal. She told police that her mother got her addicted to painkillers and she started having sex for drug money, according to a police affidavit.
When her mother found out what her daughter was doing, she “wanted to make sure she did it safely,” the affidavit said, and would go with her to meet men.
Police said the mother made appointments with men for her daughter, set prices for the encounters, drove the girl to meet the men, and then used the money for drugs and household necessities.
The girl's cellphone records led police to arrest 10 men who they say had sex with her. Of those, eight are currently awaiting trial, while Jose Alejandro Perez-Duran, 38, is wanted on a bench warrant and Daniel Matthew Rodriguez, 39, of Yakima was sentenced Friday to almost four years in prison after entering an Alford plea to two counts of commercial sex abuse of a minor. The plea allows Rodriguez to maintain his innocence while acknowledging that prosecutors had enough evidence to convince a jury to convict him.
While in jail, the woman called her daughter and husband and asked the girl not to testify, and do whatever she could to get her out of jail. In return for the guilty pleas to violating the no-contact order, prosecutors dropped two witness tampering charges.
