A Yakima teen accused of shooting at four people was charged with multiple counts of first-degree assault Monday in Yakima County Superior Court.
Hector Rodriguez Ybarra, 18, has been accused of shooting at four people in the 800 block of Sixth Avenue on July 25.
No one was injured and the single shot fired struck the ground between the victims, according to a probable cause affidavit by Yakima police.
Ybarra, a documented gang member, is facing four counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
Witnesses reported yelling in the area when the shots were fired, the affidavit said.
The victims said Ybarra and another male with him were yelling gang slurs before shots were fired, the affidavit said.
One of the victims was wearing a red T-shirt, a color from an opposing gang to Ybarra's, the affidavit said.