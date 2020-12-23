A teenage boy blamed for shooting another teenager in September has been charged with first-degree assault.
Alfonso Sanchez-Hernandez, 18, was arraigned Wednesday in Yakima County Superior Court. He’s accused of shooting a 16-year-old Norteño gang member on Sept. 7 in the 400 block of North Fourth Avenue in Yakima, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The 16-year-old told investigators he was sitting by an apartment complex when a car pulled up next to him and someone inside asked if he “banged,” but wouldn’t cooperate further with the investigation, the affidavit said.
The 16-year-old appeared to have been shot with a shotgun, but the extent of his injuries were not described in the affidavit.
Investigators were eventually able to link Sanchez-Hernandez after his mother and her boyfriend told police he was in unlawful possession of a gun, the affidavit said.
Investigators learned that Sanchez-Hernandez was driving a car that matched the description of the one involved in the shooting, the affidavit said.
Investigators located the car, which belonged to his father, and found that it matched the one captured on surveillance video in the area at the time of the shooting, the affidavit said.
Sanchez-Hernandez is a member of a Sureño gang and the shooting is considered gang-related, the affidavit said.