A 17-year-old Yakima gang member is being held on $100,000 bail after Yakima police say he shot at a bounty hunter Saturday.
The man’s case was initially heard in Yakima County Juvenile Court, but was moved to superior court under state law that allows teens held on certain serious offenses to be tried as adults.
Yakima police were at the Fairfield Inn and Suites on a call around 5:10 a.m. when officers heard gunshots, according to a police probable cause affidavit. Based on past calls to the area for shots fired, officers believed the shots came from the 900 block of East Chestnut Avenue and headed there, the affidavit said.
Officers found a car speeding away from the area, and the driver, the bail bondsman, slowed down and said someone was shooting at him, the affidavit said. He was getting gas in the area when he heard gunshots and thought it sounded like they were near a house he was watching and went to investigate, the affidavit said.
When he got to the 900 block of East Chestnut Avenue, the bondsman saw someone get on one knee and fire at him, and he then sped off, the affidavit said. The bondsman told police he thought he had been hit, but his bulletproof vest protected him.
Police went to the house and found two people coming out, and the bondsman identified the 17-year-old suspect as the shooter, the affidavit said. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful firearms possession.
At the suspect’s Tuesday hearing in Yakima County Superior Court, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Heather Thorn said the suspect has a prior conviction for first-degree theft, which she had handled when she was working in the juvenile division. She said the suspect was initially charged with first-degree robbery in that case, and has a prior conviction for fourth-degree assault.
Yakima police said the suspect is a documented member of a Norteño gang, court documents indicated.
But defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp said the suspect’s theft conviction was a non-violent offense, and the bondsman put himself in harm’s way by going toward an area where gunshots were being heard, and the police reports said no firearms were found. She also said the bondsman initially said that he was shot at by a woman.
Judge Richard Bartheld said the bondsman identified the suspect as the one who shot at him. He ordered the suspect to be held in lieu of $100,000 bail.