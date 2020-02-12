YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima School District will pay $500,000 to settle a civil lawsuit filed against it by the family of a former middle-school student who was raped by a district paraprofessional in 2015.
Attorneys for the girl announced the settlement Wednesday. It was approved by Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin Naught Friday, less than a month before the case was to go to trial.
The lawsuit alleged that the district allowed Aristeo Garcia-Rubio to work in the same school as the girl despite suspending him earlier for having inappropriate contact with her.
Bryan G. Smith, one of the attorneys representing the girl, said she and her family chose to settle the lawsuit so she could move on with her life and not go through another trial.
Garcia-Rubio, 38, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was found guilty in 2016 of second-degree child rape. The girl was 12 years old at the time of the 2015 sexual assault.
“I hope this case makes its way into the training material for seminars for school districts around the country,” Smith said. “Things can go terribly wrong when you take the side of the parapro over the student.”
The Yakima Herald-Republic has reached out to the Yakima School District for comment.
This story will be updated.