If a Tacoma senator’s bill passes, children under 13 in Washington will be officially deemed incapable of committing almost any crime.
Senate Bill 5122 would raise the age under which children can be prosecuted in the juvenile justice system, a move Sen. Jeannie Darneille said reflects the latest finding that human brains are not fully developed until the early- to mid-20s.
“When children exhibit problematic behavior, the correct intervention is found outside the involvement of the criminal legal system,” said Darneille, a Democrat. “Establishing a court record that follows them throughout their lives would be counterproductive to a goal to move children away from criminal behavior.”
But two of Yakima County’s top law enforcement officials say the bill could put youth at risk of becoming gang foot soldiers at ever-younger ages — a trend they say is already well under way.
“What we’re seeing in Yakima is pushing down the youthfulness of the offenders because the punishment is not as severe,” Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said.
Yakima police Chief Matt Murray said the juvenile justice system, while not perfect, is a way to identify kids getting sucked into gang life and provide an opportunity to reform them.
Under current law, juvenile courts have jurisdiction over children from 8 to 17. Children who are between 8 and 12 can only be tried, however, if prosecutors can demonstrate that they child was mature enough to understand the nature of the crime, knew that what they did was wrong or tried to cover it up.
But neurological researchers argue that children’s and adolescent’s brains are not fully formed, with the parts of the brain that provide impulse control among the last features to develop.
Recent court decisions have reflected this research, with prohibitions on sentencing juveniles to life without parole.
In its original form, SB5122 would have extended juvenile court jurisdiction to age 19, a move Lael Chester, with Columbia University’s Justice Lab, said was “right-sizing” the juvenile court system, shifting its emphasis to adolescents and young adults who would benefit most from rehabilitation.
But the bill was amended to have a task force review extending the court’s jurisdiction to young adults instead.
Chester testified at a January hearing of the Senate Human Services, Reentry and Rehabilitation Committee, along with Murray and Yakima Mayor Patricia Byers.
The bill passed in the Senate on a 27-21 vote, with Sens. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside, Curtis King, R-Yakima, Judith Warnick, R-Moses Lake, and Perry Dozier, R-Waitsburg, voting against it. It is now in the House Appropriations Committee.
While the bill raises the age for juvenile jurisdiction to 13, it would allow prosecutors to try a 12-year-old for either first- or second-degree murder if it’s proven the child understood the ramifications of their actions.
But Brusic said that would still leave space where some 12-year-olds and under could commit serious crime, such as assaults, and not risk prosecution.
“I’ve seen it personally and professionally, and they can do some very bad things,” said Brusic, who had worked as a juvenile prosecutor early in his law career. “It will push individuals of those years into committing more crimes because they cannot be punished.
Brusic and Murray said it will also lead street gangs to recruit younger members, knowing that the courts will either go easier on them or not prosecute them because of their age.
Murray and Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely said that is already happening.
“We know from intelligence and interviews that gang members watch for runaway posters of young girls,” Murray told the Senate committee. “But young boys are also trafficked. They’re used to commit violent acts to further the interests of their street gang, which furthers the interest of the prison gang, which often furthers the interest of international organizations like Mexican cartels.”
Seely said some kids start hanging around gangs at ages 10 through 12. Charlie Taylor, a 14-year-old Norteño gang member who was shot and killed in September 2020, had joined the gang when he was 12, Seely said.
And the juvenile justice system, Murray said, is one of the best ways to get them out of gangs and into drug treatment, education and other rehabilitative services.
“Children who are being exploited don’t show up at the police station or Child Protective Services to ask for help,” Murray said.
That intervention, he said, can start with picking up a juvenile on a runaway warrant.
Byers, who has worked as a mental health professional, understands the brain science behind the bill’s objectives, but she agrees with Murray that the juvenile court system is a tool to rescue kids from gang life and get them help.
“Yakima has been and is working hard to combat its reputation as a center for violent crime,” Byers said. “To do that, we need all of the tools that are available, including our juvenile justice system.”
But Darneille said treating children like criminals is not the way to save them, and that it would only cause more trauma in someone who’s brain has not fully developed its decision-making and impulse-control skills.
“If law enforcement believes criminal gangs are using children to commit crimes, the answer is not to prosecute the child on criminal charges,” Darneille said. “These children are victims of these criminal gangs and should elicit our compassion and effective interventions. The focus should be on those who prey on and harm children by using them as pawns in their criminal activities, not prosecuting the victims of these crimes as adults.”
Unlike the adult court system, which focuses on punishment, Brusic said the juvenile justice system also has a strong rehabilitation component aimed at ensuring youths do not become repeat offenders and wind up in the adult system.
Increasing the age at which a juvenile can enter the juvenile justice system won’t do that, Brusic said.
“We want juveniles to learn quickly that they can’t do that, that they have to have punishment and rehabilitation,” Brusic said.
Darneille believes a better approach is to get children that help through programs that do not involve the justice system and can address behavioral problems and poverty, among other issues.