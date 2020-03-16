Yakima police are warning the public about a scam in which callers are falsely claiming to have kidnapped children in effort to get money from their parents.
Police spent much of Friday investigating several fraudulent calls to residents that their children had been abducted, according to a Yakima police news release.
Police and school resource officers quickly confirmed the children were in school and safe, the release said.
The calls were generated from international phone numbers and appeared to have been targeting the Latino community, the release said.
The calls stopped when police and SunComm Communications – which provides dispatch services – warned the public about the fraudulent calls on social media.
Police encourage parents to immediately call 911 to notify authorities after receiving such a call.
“We recognize the fear this would cause any parent and we will work quickly to verify the veracity of the caller’s demands,” said Capt. Jay Seely.