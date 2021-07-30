A suspect in a recent Yakima shooting was arrested after fleeing police early Friday morning, triggering a response from the Yakima SWAT team.
The incident began around 3 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at East Yakima Avenue and Union Street, when the suspect was spotted, Yakima police Capt. Shawn Boyle said.
The 31-year-old was a suspect in a shooting in the 400 block of South Third Street earlier this month, Boyle said, adding that nobody was injured in that incident.
When officers tried to arrest the man, he took off in his vehicle, which he later abandoned and ran through back yards in the 700 block of South Seventh Street, Boyle said. People called 911 reporting a man with a gun in the area, Boyle said.
Yakima police sent out a patrol dog as well as the SWAT team around 6 a.m. to conduct the search, Boyle said, and he was found hiding in a van. Police used pepper spray, which forced the man out of the van, and he was arrested after trying to run away, Boyle said.
The SWAT team’s deployment was justified, Boyle said, because of the potential risk the suspect posed to the public and officers.
Boyle said the suspect has been booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault in the shooting, and eluding in Friday’s incident.