While Memorial Day weekend is the time when police and traffic-safety advocates brace themselves for more crashes, it appears the numbers have already started increasing.
Yakima police and fire officials have noticed an increase in the number of crashes, with fatalities running a third higher this year than last year.
A YPD commander believes that people coming out after a year of sheltering in place due to coronavirus are either rusty on the rules of the road and safety precautions, or more willing to take their chances with higher speeds and reckless driving.
“Even during the pandemic, (police) agencies chose not to do a lot of enforcement, and we saw drivers starting to be more bold,” said Capt. Shawn Boyle, who heads YPD’s patrol division.
And the Washington State Patrol has seen intoxicants as a factor in more crashes, including a recent fatal crash in Selah, underscoring the agency’s message that people shouldn’t drink or use marijuana or other drugs before driving.
Crash data
On the weekend of May 22-23, Yakima emergency crews responded to six motor vehicle crashes with injuries, according to the Yakima Fire Department.
Boyle said YPD has recorded 771 crashes in Yakima the first five months this year, up from 681 for the same period in 2020, but lower than the first five months of 2019, when there were 995 crashes.
Of those crashes, Boyle said 84 resulted in injuries, which was the lowest for the first five months of the year since 2019, when there were 115.
But he said fatality crashes increased, from zero in the first five months of 2019 and three in 2020 to four this year.
The most recent death was Carollee Boss Fisher, who was struck May 24 by an SUV as she walked across Tieton Drive at South 40th Avenue. Fisher died Wednesday night at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where she had been transferred to from Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
The SUV’s driver was watching traffic while turning right on to South 40th Avenue and did not see Fisher, Boyle said. Drugs and alcohol were not a factor, and while Boyle said it did not appear that criminal charges were going to be filed, he said that a prosecutor would make the final decision on whether to charge the driver.
While it’s too early to evaluate the data for 2021, Boyle believes part of the increase in crashes is related to the pandemic. In late March 2020, Gov. Jay Inslee issued a stay-home order directing people to only go out for essential purposes, such as working at essential jobs, doctor’s appointments or food shopping.
Impaired driving
Some people are getting back on the road and not paying close attention, while others, used to the fewer officers writing tickets during the early stages of the pandemic, are pushing the envelope on driving behavior.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson said troopers assigned to the Union Gap-based district responded to 822 crashes since March, compared to 960 in the same period in 2019. Thorson said he’s noticed that intoxicants — alcohol and drugs — appear to be factors in more crashes.
That was the case in the crash that killed Bonnie Stewart, a flagger working at a construction site on State Route 823. Jada J. Gibson, 21, of Toppenish was charged with vehicular homicide after troopers said she was intoxicated when she hit Stewart in the early morning hours of May 15.
Troopers are also investigating a fatal crash May 24 near Selah, when Julian Armas, 25, of Prosser was killed after colliding with a pickup truck as he made an unsafe pass on State Route 823.
Thorson said motorists may have gotten lax on impaired driving, but the State Patrol is getting the word out through social media that drivers shouldn’t be driving if they’ve had alcohol, marijuana or anything else that would impair their ability to drive.
In Yakima, Boyle said YPD is using its social media channels to remind people of safe driving habits, as well as watching out for other drivers on the road.
He said the police are working with the Public Works Department to see if there are engineering solutions to accidents, such as better signs and warning lights in problem areas.