A man brutally assaulted the mother of his child Friday and later drove head-on into another vehicle in Wapato, killing a man and injuring a woman, Yakima police and the Washington State Patrol say.
Police were called to South Ninth and West Chestnut avenues around 4:10 p.m. for a man attacking a woman, Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely said. Witnesses told police that the man, identified as Lumberto Fernandez Rodriguez, 33, drove up in his pickup truck and confronted the 30-year-old woman outside the YWCA of Yakima, 818 W. Yakima Ave., and would not allow her out of her car, Seely said.
Seely said the woman was the mother of Rodriguez’s 2-year-old daughter, and court records show she sought a protective order in March 2019 but withdrew it the next month, after Rodriguez was arrested for setting fire to a gas pump at the Wolf Den in Wapato.
Rodriguez, witnesses told police, drove off with the woman in her car to the former Astria Regional Medical Center, 110 S. Ninth Ave., where a security guard saw Rodriguez drag her out of the car and stomp on her head, leaving her unconscious, Seely said.
He then went back to the YWCA, got his pickup truck, and came back and ran over the woman several times, Seely said, quoting the security guard.
Rodriguez then took the child from the car and drove off, Seely said.
Around 4:45 p.m., Rodriguez was driving south in the northbound lane of U.S. Highway 97 near Wapato High School when he collided head-on with a GMC Sierra, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The Sierra’s driver, Alfred Anaya, 67, of Toppenish, and his passenger, Esmerelda Anaya, 65, were taken to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, where Alfred Anaya was pronounced dead and Esmerelda Anaya was in fair condition.
Rodriguez was first taken to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital with leg injuries and transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, which provided no further information on his condition.
The mother of Rodriguez's child was also transferred to Harborview, where she was listed in critical condition.
State Troopers said intoxicants were involved in the crash, which is under investigation.
Seely said Rodriguez dropped the child off with family members before the crash.
YPD’s Major Crimes and Special Assault units are investigating the attack in Yakima, and police are expected to recommend charges of attempted first-degree murder and attempted first-degree kidnapping with domestic violence enhancements, Seely said.
The State Patrol is investigating the fatal crash.
While the State Patrol listed Rodriguez’s hometown as Yakima, Seely said police records listed him as living in Wapato.