Two people apparently shot each other Tuesday evening, according to Yakima police.
Officers were called to the 700 block of Cornell Avenue on a report of shots fired around 8 p.m., according to city spokesman Randy Beehler. Shortly after that, one person showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, Beehler said.
The other person was found around 11 p.m., Beehler said. Neither person, whom Beehler described as “potential gang members,” had life-threatening wounds.
Yakima police believe the pair shot each other, and are continuing to investigate, Beehler said.